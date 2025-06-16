What the Jaguars Need from Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to turn the page from a disappointing past few seasons. While Jacksonville has made several changes this offseason, they still need improved play from many players who are set to return, including franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
After the Jaguars' many changes this offseason, Dan Fornek of the Pro Football Network believes Lawrence is one of the top five most likely quarterbacks to have a bounce-back season. For the Jaguars to be successful this season, they need Lawrence to grow as a signal-caller.
"Trevor Lawrence hasn’t lived up to the generational hype since 2021, and 2024 was no different. Injuries limited him to 10 games (AC joint sprain, concussion), but his struggles began earlier. He completed just 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions — averaging only 14.5 fantasy points per game," Fornek said.
"There’s reason for hope in 2025, though. Jacksonville hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach. In 2023, Coen helped Baker Mayfield post a career year: 71.4% completion, 4,500 yards, 41 TDs, and 16 picks. Now, he inherits a Jacksonville Jaguars offense that features Brian Thomas Jr. and added Dyami Brown and rookie Travis Hunter. They also fortified the offensive line.
"Lawrence will enter Year 5 with the best play-caller he’s had and more explosive pass catchers than ever. If he stays healthy, this could be his breakout fantasy year."
Lawrence is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league, regardless of the team's recent struggles, as many believe wins are not a quarterback stat. Either way, wins are directly correlated to how well a team's quarterback plays, and the Jaguars need Lawrence to step up this season.
The Jaguars hope all the additions they made to the roster this offseason and the sweeping changes made along their coaching staff will help Lawrence play to his highest potential. While Lawrence has done about as well as he could, all things considered, there is undoubtedly room for improvement.
There are more than a few reasons to be excited about the Jaguars potentially producing one of the best teams they have had in recent memory.
