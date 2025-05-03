How Bhayshul Tuten Can Elevate Jaguars' RB Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly were not shy about adding speed to their offense last week.
After adding arguably the most athletic player in the draft in Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick, the Jaguars used their first Day 3 pick to add even more explosiveness to the roster with Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten.
Tuten's legit 4.32 speed has made many fans of his game -- including legendary Jaguars running back Fred Taylor.
During an interview with 1010XL, Taylor explained what intrigues him the most about Tuten and why he thinks he can take a good element of the Jaguars' running back room and potentially make it a great one.
"Well, he's a 4.3 guy, you know, from what I saw pop up on the screen, Virginia Tech. I mean, he's not that big, but he's a guy who can really fly. And I think they want their offense to be dynamic, and I believe they'll get a lot of it out of -- we don't have that type of speed in the backfield now," Taylor said.
"We have good speed. We don't have great speed, and he has great speed. 4.32 is great speed, and it'll be a good change up until he gets an opportunity really learn the game. But even with that speed, and not being so big, you have to make sure you can protect."
But like with so many other running backs, there is one clear aspect of Tuten's game that will likely determine how many snaps he plays: pass protection.
The Jaguars struggled to protect in the backfield last season and it led to some truly down moments for the offense. Time will tell if Tuten can provide solutions there, too, as he adjusts to a running back room that has veterans like Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby already in it.
"So, but, you know, pass protection is going to be one of those things that they're going to have to dial into and maybe he's just a small body with a big heart. You know, that's really what makes football players a lot of the time," Taylor said.
"Everybody can't have speed, and he has speed, so we'll have to see if he can stand up to protect Trevor Lawrence when it really matters."
