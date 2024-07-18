Former Jaguars LB Shaquille Quarterman Works Out For Chicago Bears
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman could potentially land with an NFC team on the Jaguars' schedule.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Quarterman is working out for the Chicago Bears. The Jaguars will play the Bears in Week 6 in London, creating a potential chance for Quarterman to face off with his former team.
Quarterman's contract expired this offseason after four seasons with the Jaguars. Quarterman was initially drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 140 pick.
Quarterman played in 12 games as a rookie, recording six tackles and playing most of his snaps on special teams. Quarterman then played in all 17 games in 2021, recording 30 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Quarterman appeared in all 17 games again in 2022, recording 16 tackles in the first year under Doug Pederson and then-defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. Quarterman recorded his first turnover in 2022, forcing a fumble on Derrick Henry in a road win over the Tennessee Titans that helped kick-start the Jaguars' late-season playoff push.
Quarterman then returned for a fourth season in 2023, once again playing in all 17 games, recording two tackles and playing 51% of the Jaguars' special teams snaps. In four years with the Jaguars, Quarterman appeared in 63 regular season games and two playoff games.