Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their seventh day of training camp on Thursday, their final practice before Friday's scrimmage.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
New Addition Stands Out
After a slow start to training camp, Dyami Brown has put together two good practices in a row. He made two explosive plays on Tuesday and then took it a step further on Thursday, having the best day of any of the wide receivers and showing good chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.
Brown beat Jarrian Jones on a 20-yard gain early in practice, then got behind the middle of the defense for a huge gain down the seam on a throw from Lawrence. He then finished the day with a deep catch in which he easily out-ran the safeties and tracked the ball down from Lawrence. He had a great day.
RB Roles Starting to Be Defined
It is starting to become more and more clear how the Jaguars are using their starting running backs. Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne have had a monopoly on reps alongside Trevor Lawrence compared to the rest of the running back room, and the Jaguars are seemingly using each to their strengths.
Bigsby was once again the tone-setter on the ground, picking up two impressive runs after finding creases created by the offensive line. He has been the most impressive downhill rusher, while Etienne has been far away the Jaguars' best and most-used running back in the passing game. He picked up a nice first down with his speed and yards after the catch on a check down from Lawrence.
Travis Hunter Update
Travis Hunter has been the story of training camp so far, and for good reason. The No. 2 pick in April's draft earns attention at every practice considering his one-of-a-kind practice schedule, and Thursday was more of the same as Hunter moved to the defensive side after two practices on offensive, giving him three practices on defense and four practices on offense through seven days.
Hunter had a quieter day on Thursday after dominant practices on Sunday (at corner) and on Tuesday (at receiver), though he did record a pass breakup in team drills and got his hands on another overthrow. He was not targeted nearly as much as he was in his last defensive practice. Now, he can shift his focus to playing both ways in Friday's scrimmage.
Draft Pick Makes Plays
One rookie who is starting to stand out a bit more each day is fourth-round linebacker Jack Kiser. Kiser is a bit buried on the depth chart since Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun are the clear starters and Ventrell Miller and Chad Muma look like the next guys up, but Kiser has taken advantage of his team drills reps against the reserves in recent days.
A few days after an impressive sack in red-zone drills, Kiser was active once again on Thursday. He made several stops against the run and had a pass breakup in team drills that nearly led to an interception. He is starting to get his footing some in the defense.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day came from Parker Washington, who badly beat rookie cornerback Travis Hunter downfield on a deep bomb from Trevor Lawrence. Washington has made plenty of plays thus far but this looked like his most explosive.
Other Notes
- LeQuint Allen has continued to impress on screen plays. His ability to make guys miss in space has been clear.
- Bhayshul Tuten returned to practice for the Jaguars; Arik Armstead sat out team drills; Maason Smith, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt, Caleb Ransaw, Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, and Buster Brown did not practice. Louis Rees-Zammit did individual drills.
- UDFA defender who is standing out: DE Danny Striggow, who gave LT Fred Johnson some issues.
- Travon Walker had a pass breakup in team drills.
- Zech McPhearson had a forced fumble on Patrick Herbert.
- Darnell Savage made a fantastic pass breakup down the field. He has had a good camp to this point and has gotten his hands on the most footballs out of all the safeties.
- Dennis Gardeck went through individual drills after being activated off PUP.
