How Liam Coen Corrected His 'Duval' Blunder with Jaguars
Duval County was abuzz when the Jacksonville Jaguars replaced former head coach Doug Pederson with Liam Coen. The latter most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, overseeing an unexpectedly dominant offense with Baker Mayfield under center.
Considering the success he orchestrated with the Bucs, the potential of what Coen might be able to do with a blue-chip talent like Trevor Lawrence was tantalizing. Unfortunately, much of the excitement that had built up around his arrival quickly evaporated at his introductory press conference when Liam Coen uttered one of the worst "Duval" war cries in NFL history.
Liam Coen on how he survived his embarrassing Jacksonville Jaguars introductory press conference
FanDuel TV's Kay Adams went down to North Florida to check on how things were going for the new-look Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking to Liam Coen, he expressed how his "welcome to the NFL moment" as a first-time head coach had to be his infamous first presser after landing the job.
Adams went on to ask him who he was most excited to speak to following his viral "Duval" proclamation. Coen stated that he leaned on some more experienced play-callers to get through his goof:
"...Sean [McVay] always helps kind of ease the mind... He has great, actually, insight, for as mental as he can be... He's always had such great insight for me as a coach. Really, going to the Owners Meeting and talking to Nick Sirianni and those guys actually gave me a ton of great advice. Like, 'your team will actually rally around you, because these guys get criticized and scrutinized by the media all the time, so when their coach does, they actually help rally around you a little more.'"
Coen's clip became an instant classic within NFL circles, specifically the Jaguars' fanbase and franchise. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave his own incredible rendition of Coen's peculiar inflection.
Jacksonville will be hoping that Liam Coen starts his head coaching career on the field with far less controversy than his introductory press conference. The Jaguars clearly aren't the largest market in the league and have been held out of NFL relevancy for far too long.
If Coen picked up more from Super Bowl champion Nick Sirianni than just how to handle becoming a media punching bag, then he could very well lead the charge to bring Jacksonville into the spotlight. The whole country could quickly find out how to properly cheer "DUUUUUUVALLLLL." It just won't be Coen's way.
