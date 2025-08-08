Which Jaguars Addition is Standing Out For Liam Coen
Training camp is an opportunity to make an impression on a coaching staff. Players are fighting for their spot on the gameday roster this fall, and their fight continues this week as the preseason gets underway this weekend.
One of those players to impress the Jacksonville Jaguars is offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who has left a great impression on the man in charge of returning the franchise to the postseason.
Liam Coen shares his impressions and updates on Edoga
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was hired to not only return the Jaguars to postseason contention but to establish them as a perennial contender in the AFC. He has had a lot on his plate this week as he prepares for his first unofficial game as a head coach. Yet, he was able to share an update on one of the key offensive linemen from camp so far.
However, Edoga suffered a slight scare at practice, but Coen reiterated that he believes his versatile lineman is okay, provided he hasn't met with trainer Jeff Ferguson yet. "I haven’t heard anything. I think he would’ve told me if something was serious, but he didn’t hit me on any true injury stuff.”
With Patrick Mekari having dealt with a back injury this summer, Edoga has done a 'nice job', according to Coen, saying the reps in practice have been valuable as the competition ramps up. With installs complete, Coen has been able to see players at different spots when asked.
"So now, for the next three weeks, we can hone those fundamentals, techniques, concepts and schemes, and also play with rotations. Play with different guys in different spots a little bit," Coen said. "As obviously you want to get in 10 days at least, as close as you can, to be able to give them [opportunities] to compete, but also tighten it in so we know maybe who our five, six, are going to be, but I’ve been happy with Chuma."
Coen called the former Dallas Cowboys backup lineman a 'good pro,' making an impression for an offensive line that improved its depth and competition this offseason. Edoga is expected to be a critical depth piece to the Jaguars' front five, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the veteran tackle makes a spot start or two this season.
