Jaguars' Liam Coen Shares Insight on OL Performance in Camp
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is under pressure off the field to become the franchise quarterback that the Jacksonville Jaguars saw a glimpse of from 2022 through the 2023 campaigns. However, he could see his career turn around this season under a new head coach that could rejuvenate the team.
However, the task for this new coach will have its challenges, including the progression and development of the offensive line. This is a group that is operating under its own set of expectations and pressures heading into the 2025 season.
Liam Coen share update on offensive line's performance in camp
Head coach Liam Coen could be the next great offensive-minded guy in his position, but for him to have a successful offense, his front five must continue to improve and show substantial growth in 2025. Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett is one of the key assistants to Coen's staff and so far, things have been progressing up front in camp.
Coen didn't sound overly enthusiastic about his offensive line, noting that while progress has been made, there are things that must be addressed and work on such as chemistry.
“I think it's obviously a work in progress, but I thought through the first five practices, there's been strides made," Coen said. "It's a group that's still getting to know each other."
It takes time early in the spring and summer camps to grow as a cohesive unit, especially if the group is new. Coen emphasis the imperative of playing as one group, communicating with one another, and making the right idenfitications and protection calls up front.
"With the O-line, it's so imperative that they play as one and communicate as one and I think that they've done a nice job of that so far from a targeting standpoint, making sure that we're on the right IDs and with the protection," Coen explained.
Coen said after practice that the fifth day of training camp showed a group of linemen doing a good job of protecting their quarterbacks, even if it is a work in progress.
"I thought they did a nice job today as well protecting the quarterback," Coen said. "So, I've been pleased. It's still a work in progress, but pleased so far.”
One player who has helped the group is center Robert Hainsey, who played under Coen in Tampa Bay when he was offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers. Coen said his center's impact has been huge for the progression of the offensive line, so far.
"Having Robert, it has been huge to have somebody that has been in the system but also has had to make the adjustments that can occur within the system," Coen said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for more news on the Jaguars offensive line in training camp.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.