Breaking Down Jaguars' 3 Easiest Post-Bye Foes

What are the three easiest games the Jacksonville Jaguars have on the docket?

John Shipley

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars faced a gauntlet of opponents in the first seven weeks of the season, with contenders like the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams all on the docket.

Things are set to change considerably for the Jaguars with an easier post-bye schedule, but what does their final slate of 10 games really mean?

We take a look at their three weakest post-bye opponents below.

Las Vegas Raiders, Week 9

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Raiders were expected to make noise this season; perhaps not as a contender, but few had them as one of the worst teams in the NFL after they made win-now moves to hire Pete Carroll and trade for Geno Smith. But to this point, neither move has aged well as the Raiders have looked uncompetitive during their 2-5 start.

The Raiders might have the worst offense in the NFL that isn't in Nashville, and they don't have the excuse of a rookie quarterback. The Raiders are the perfect get-right game as long as the Jaguars stay out of their own way.

New York Jets, Week 15

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn watches from the sidelines in the second half during an NFL International Series game against the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn took an interview with the Jaguars this offseason as they searched for their next head coach, but he always seemed more destined to go home to the New York Jets. Glenn's toughness and demand for accountability were seen as the missing pieces to a Jets' franchise that has been on the downslide for years.

The Jets are stuck in their typical dysfunctional ways once again under Glenn, going winless in the first seven weeks and now facing quarterback controversy after the owner took public digs at Justin Fields. The Jets might be lucky to win three or four games this year.

Tennessee Titans, Weeks 13 & 18

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads to the locker room after their loss to the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have only played one AFC South game to this point: their Week 3 win at home over the Houston Texans. This means the Jaguars still have five AFC South games left, including three on the road. Two of those five games will come against the Tennessee Titans, who by that point will be months removed from the firing of former head coach Brian Callahan.

Any time a team fires its coach within the first six weeks of the season, that tells you the state of the franchise and its roster. Cam Ward has struggled as much as any other starting quarterback in the NFL, and the Titans have a good argument to make as the worst overall roster in the NFL.

John Shipley
