Jaguars Amongst NFL's Leading Teams In This Cap Category
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of pieces of the roster to reshape in 2025 and beyond.
With a new regime in place in head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars are figuring out who they want to build around and which parts of the past regime can, well, stay in the past.
The Jaguars made a host of moves ahead of the start of free agency to signal the changes coming to the roster. This included trading Christian Kirk and releasing names like Evan Engram, Ronald Darby, Devin Duvernay, and Josh Reynolds.
As a result of some of the Jaguars' moves and structures of past contracts, the Jaguars currently rank No. 4 in dead money this offseason at $58,827,466, according to Spotrac.
The biggest dead cap hits come from Engram, Kirk and former right guard Brandon Scherfff. Between those three alone, the Jaguars have $40,837,000 in dead money alotted. Other players the Jaguars have dead money tied to include Roy Robertson-Harris, Mitch Morse, Duvernay, and Darby.
Considering the Jaguars' ability to spend during free agency this March, this clearly isn't much of a hinderance on the way the Jaguars have operated. Some of the dead money is out of their control to begin with, but the Jaguars already have their key players extended and do not have to fret about having the cap space to extend any future stars.
“It’s always hard letting go of good football players. I have a ton of respect for both of those guys. They’ve done some really good things here. Those were not easy decisions. Ultimately, you hate to let go of good football players, but production, right?" Coen said this week about moving on from Kirk and Engram.
"Those guys did have a good amount of targets, receptions, some critical plays in different moments of different years," Coen continued.
"So, there’s some chemistry, some camaraderie there I’m sure that we have to continue to work on, but I think you saw what BT and Trevor were able to do last year, and then obviously with some of the guys like [WR] Parker Washington had a great connection, and you start to see some of these guys evolve. We’re like, okay, this allows us to do some different things within our roster structure and feel confident where it’s going moving forward.”
