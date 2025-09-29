Jaguars Get Injury Update on Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars walked out of Week 4 with a much-needed 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but not without a cost.
Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker left the game early in the first half with a wrist injury and did not return -- a rarity for the tough and durable Walker. In a post-game video posted by the team on social media, Walker could be seen in a sling. Now, there is an update on the status of the 2022 No. 1 pick.
Travon Walker Update
"Jaguars pass rusher Travon Walker is scheduled to see a specialist about the wrist injury suffered Sunday, per source. The injury is not considered season-ending for the former No. 1 overall pick," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on Monday.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
"We weren't getting a ton of heat on him, but we were still disruptive elsewhere. [DT Arik] Armstead got the sack fumble, which was a huge moment for him. Josh played his tail off. [DE] B.J. Green II got some snaps as a rusher, so we got some guys some reps," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Sunday.
"I thought [DE] Dawuane Smoot played his tail off, as did [DT] Maason Smith. It took an effort from everybody this week in order to get the most out of the game with the amount of injuries and guys going down. I’m very proud of the coaches for getting these guys ready to play, especially after that physical game last week.”
The Jaguars have relied on the duo of Walker and Hines-Allen for years, but especially this season. Now, the Jaguars may have to figure out how to get things done without one of them.
“It definitely gives you more options, obviously with their ability, their athleticism but I think it's just more they've been working so hard during the practices and that's showing up in the games," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week.
"And I think when some of your best players are your hardest workers, that's a real positive for everybody overall in the defense but it definitely gives you more options in terms of coverage.”
