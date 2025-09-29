3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Stirring Win Over 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL through four weeks, with the franchise being one bad flag on Travis Hunter away from being 4-0 after their 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
So, what did we learn about the Jaguars after their latest win? We break down our three biggest lessons below.
The Running Game is the Offense
It doesn't look like there has been a more valuable piece to Liam Coen's offense than Travis Etienne so far. Etienne is averaging nearly 100 yards rushing per game, his 48-yard touchdown was one of the offense's best plays of the entire season, and his explosive runs down the stretch of the game iced it for the Jaguars. I know most of the focus about Coen's hire went to Trevor Lawrence, but this is a run-first team.
According to NextGenStats, "Etienne gained 89 of his rushing yards before contact, a higher total than he obtained in the entire 2024 season (78). He generated +37 rushing yards over expected, the sixth-most in a game in his career." That says it all about the Jaguars' rushing attack so far.
Devin Lloyd is Going to Get a Massive Contract
Whether it is with the Jaguars or elsewhere, rest assured that Devin Lloyd is going to be a very, very rich man next offseason. The former first-round pick has not been just one of the Jaguars' best players over the last month, but he has been one of the best linebackers in the entire NFL in 2025 thus far. If he keeps up his high level of play, he could reset the market.
According to NextGenStats, "Devin Lloyd intercepted two passes (+31.1% win probability) and earned a pressure on a fourth-quarter sack-fumble (+19.3%) in the Jaguars’ Week 4 win. Lloyd also posted two run stuffs for loss or no gain (most by any Jaguars player in a game this season) and recorded 8 tackles without missing one during the game."
Travis Hunter is a Big Play Waiting to Happen
It wasn't a perfect day for Travis Hunter by any means, but there is a good argument to make the Jaguars may have lost if not for his drive-extending 28-yard catch in the first half. Hunter is still coming along on both sides of the ball, but that play alone showed why the Jaguars are so excited about him.
