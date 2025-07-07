Where Does Jaguars' Offensive Line Rank Entering 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line has come under a ton of scrutiny in recent years, and it became one of the early top priorities for the Jaguars' new regime this offseason.
While the Jaguars have a few returning veteran starters from 2024 in Walker Little, Anton Harrison and Ezra Cleveland, they signed four free agents in March in Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Fred Johnson, and Chuma Edoga.
The Jaguars then followed up their free agency additions with a third-round pick in West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and a Day 3 pick in USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim.
"Again, I can point back to just the importance of the offensive line. When you go through attrition that you typically do throughout the course of a season, it can be debilitating if it ends up striking at that spot. That's just something that I don't want to sacrifice or put ourselves in jeopardy for, and it's going to be a spot that we'll always look to pour more resources into," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft.
"It's a great group, and I look forward to seeing those guys begin to form some version of cohesiveness because it's often more than any one individual in particular at that position. I think finding the best five that work in tandem is going to be a fun thing here over the course of the offseason and into the regular season.”
As a result of the changes, many are taking a "wait and see" approach before declaring the Jaguars' offensive line completely fixed by head coach Liam Coen and his staff.
Amongst those still wanting to see results from the offensive line is Pro Football Focus, who recently ranked all 32 offensive lines ahead of the 2025 season.
PFF placed the Jaguars' at No. 26, the second-lowest spot of any AFC South team entering the final weeks of the offseason.
"The best possible outcome for the Jaguars' offensive line in 2025 is probably to be average. None of their five projected starters finished among the 30 highest-graded players at their positions in 2024," PFF said.
"Former first-round pick Anton Harrison made some slight improvements in 2024, leading to a 64.2 PFF overall grade, which ranked 50th among all offensive tackles, but the Jaguars will need more from their right tackle in 2025."
It seems unrealistic to think none of Little/Harrison/Mekari/Hainsey will be outside of the top-30 of their positions in 2025, but this does still underscore the fact the unit still has to prove it this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the OL ranking!
Please let us know your thoughts on the OL ranking when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.