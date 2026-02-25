The Jaguars Have One Obvious Decision to Make This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make some big decisions this offseason.

The Jaguars will have to decide the futures of stars such as Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne this March, while the Jaguars can also make some big decisions on Travon Walker and other big-name players.

With all of the big decisions facing the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, there is one relatively obvious decision for the Jaguars to make: the fifth-year option.

The Jaguars went 1-1 on fifth-year options last year, picking up Walker's but declining Lloyd's. Now, it appears the Jaguars have an easy decision to make with young right tackle Anton Harrison.

Harrison's Status

As things stand today, picking up Harrison's option seems like the most obvious move of the offseason. Tackle is a premium position, and Harrison had a career year for the Jaguars at right tackle last season. He is a top-level talent as a pass-protector, and he finally displayed it on a consistent basis last season.

The price for the offensive tackle fifth-year option is nothing the sneeze at, of course. Per OverTheCap, Harrison's option is projected to cost the Jaguars just under $20.5 million for the 2027 season. A high price, sure, but a price that Harrison has been able to justify with his play since the Jaguars took him in the first round.

The Jaguars challenged Harrison to meet his potential last season, and he answered any questions they had in a big way. As a result, there should be little debate and doubt for the Jaguars when it comes to Harrison's option.

As Pro Football Focus detailed, Harrison has been a consistent and steady player for the Jaguars since they drafted him. Perhaps more importantly, he has improved since he was a first-round pick in 2023, too.

"The Jaguars drafted Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison in the back end of the first round, hoping that he could kickstart much-needed improvements for their offensive line. Harrison immediately started for the Jaguars at right tackle and hasn’t looked back since. There were some early struggles — Harrison recorded a 53.0 PFF grade in his rookie season while allowing five sacks — but that’s to be expected from a new tackle on a below-average offensive line," PFF said.

"Harrison’s 5.1% pressure rate given up since 2023 is the 22nd-lowest among 104 NFL tackles, and he’s improved his PFF pass-blocking grade in every season. In 2025, Harrison’s 76.7 pass-blocking grade was 20th in the league, and he yielded just one sack on 643 pass-blocking snaps. Despite being known as a pass-protector first and foremost, Harrison’s run-blocking grades have also gotten better each season, culminating in a career-best 65.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025. Harrison has been a set-and-forget starter for the Jaguars."

Like any offseason, Gladstone has some tough decisions to make for the Jaguars in the coming weeks and months. This though, does not appear to be one of them.



