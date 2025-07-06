Do the Jaguars Historically Fare Well Among AFC South Mates?
There's not much that a person can count on these days.
However, if you follow the weather, you know that meteorologists aren't always right. If you turn on the radio, terrestrial or satellite, you're going to hear a Sabrina Carpenter song in ten minutes, if one isn't already emanating from your speakers.
But if you are a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, there's no doubt that the team will play every other organization in their division twice like they have since 2002.
When realignment occurred in 2002 due to the entry to the league of the Houston Texans, the Jaguars moved from the now-defunct AFC Central to their new home with those expansion Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. But where do the Jags stand in the history of the division?
In the 23 seasons of the division, the team that triumphed the most with nine crowns, was the only franchise to win a Super Bowl in that stretch. Actually the Colts are the only AFC South team to ever win on the NFL's biggest stage. The Houston Texas follow with eight, and they've achieved that in 14 years, while the Titans and Jaguars trail with four and two respectively.
The Jaguars have been more than knee deep with heartburn in Texas all-time with only a 15-31 record, as they did going 0-2 vs. Houston in '24. With their opponents winning the division in both '23 and '24, Liam Coen's team is in need of a strong plan to beat the team that some feel had a setback from 'the year prior.
The Jags haven't fared better against Indianapolis either. They did split with them last year, but hold a 20-28 mark and plenty of issues from dealing with Peyton Manning all of those years.
The Black and Teal have not solved their former co-inhabitants in the old Central, the Titans/Oilers. The team that they've faced the most in their history has won nine more games with the Jags having a 26-35 record against Tennesee.
Overall, the Jaguars are only 61-94 in the division. With a tough 2025 schedule, the inhabitants of EverBank Stadium can't count on it, but should strive to come out, not matching last season at .500, but over it. If they could pull off that feat, or do better, the Sabrina song you'll hear next will be "Manchild". In the meantime, the track on repeat in Duval remains "Please Please Please".
