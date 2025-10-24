3 Pass-Rushers the Jaguars Should Target at Trade Deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars look like a team to watch ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.
The Jaguars have the picks to make a splash, and their 4-3 record through seven weeks offers the perspective of a team that is looking to take advantage of its window now.
So, which veteran targets should the Jaguars consider adding when it comes to the defensive end position? We take a look at three below.
Arden Key, Tennessee Titans
After he changed the city once, could he do it again? (those who know, know). Key was a critical piece to the best pass-rush the Jaguars have had this decade, rushing inside and outside for the 2022 squad and providing important depth and versatility around Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Dawuane Smoot.
His numbers have dipped since he got a bag from the Tennessee Titans, but this can likely be chalked up to the fact that virtually no Titans defender but Jeffrey Simmons has produced. Key could be had for cheap for even a trade between fellow AFC South teams and could give the Jaguars' pass-rush some juice.
Azeez Ojulari, Philadelphia Eagles
After four years with the Giants resulted in 22 sacks, Azeez Ojulari joined a deep edge rotation with the Eagles this offseason. He has only appeared in three games, playing just 67 snaps this year so far. He has dealt with injuries this year, just like he has before, and that is why he could likely be traded for cheap after Brandon Graham returned.
Ojulari is a different type of edge rusher than the others on the Jaguars' roster, bringing a quicker, smaller skill set than the large, power-based ends they currently have. But maybe something different is what the pass-rush is missing right now.
Kingsley Enagbare, Green Bay Packers
A former part-time starter who has been moved to a rotational role following the trade for Micah Parsons, Enagbare is in a contract year and would likely be open to a change of scenery before he hits free agency for the first time in his career.
