Several Jaguars Fined After Titans Scuffles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars moved on from their 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 long ago, but this weekend a few players got handed down some fines resulting from scuffles with their rivals during the game.

The Jaguars and Titans had several dustups between each other during last week's contest, including one right before halftime after a late hit on Trevor Lawrence near the Jaguars' sideline and then one on a special teams play in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars Fined

Ultimately, four members of the Jaguars' roster were fined: punter Logan Cooke, long snapper Ross Matiscik, offensive tackle Anton Harrison, and safety Andrew Wingard.

Logan Cooke: Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $15,555

Anton Harrison: Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) asks a referee if is lined up correctly after getting penalized multiple times during the first half in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ross Matiscik: Unnecessary Roughness, Pulling player off pile, $7,111

Andrew Wingard: Unnecessary Roughness, Stepping on the opponent, $11,593

"Yeah, they had an edge for sure," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Cooke and Matiscik after the game.

"I'd like Logan (Cooke) to be a little smarter there on the one he got hit on, but there were some frustrations that were being built up with them rushing us the way they were with the long snapper issue, and we thought we maybe were roughed or potentially roughed at one point. I don't know if it got called or not. You know, it was just the — proud of those guys for competing, but we've got to continue to be smarter.

"it was eventful. But again, you play football long enough, football stuff happens. So, it is what it is. And the ref, I went to him, I don't know if you saw it at halftime or whatever, went and talked to him. It's more or less, I might have said some things that sounded rude, so I wanted to go clear the air. I don't like people having grudges against me," Cooke said after the game about an interaction with referees during the game.

"So kind of telling him the situation and also find out his take on what happened on that play in the end zone. Again, it is what it is, those guys have a hard job and in the moment, you get very, very upset about certain calls 'cause you know how much it can help your team, but then also, if you're involved in the play, you know exactly what the call should be. But those guys, they have a tough job. So, it is what it is. You can't hold that against them.

