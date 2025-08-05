3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Austin Johnson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another free agent addition to the defense this week, signing veteran defensive lineman and former Buffalo Bills defender Austin Johnson.
So, what do we make of the Austin addition? We break it down below.
Jaguars Badly Needed DT Depth
Arguably the position group with the most questions facing them through the first two weeks of training camp is the defensive tackle room. With Arik Armstead and Maason Smith both dealing with injuries, the defensive tackle depth has been seemingly expoded as the Jaguars look to unproved young players to step up.
Johnson is a high-floor player who has plenty of experience, which is what the Jaguars are missing in the defensive tackle room. While DaVon Hamilton and Tyler Lacy have flashed, it was clear a move needed to be made to upgrade the depth.
James Gladstone Remains Proactive
The Jaguars' first-year general manager has not been shy about adding new pieces to the roster since taking over in February, but perhaps the most active he has been is since the NFL Draft ended. In that time, the Jaguars have signed Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawaune Smoot, Trenton Irwin, Dennis Gardeck, and Levi Wallace.
Austin now joins that group and becomes the latest example of the Jaguars turning over every stone in order to find the right mix. Gladstone let the draft tell him what needs were still there, and then addressed them. He has now let the first few weeks of training camp do the same.
Are the Jaguars done?
It is fair to wonder if this should be the Jacksonville Jaguars' last move at the position. The defensive tackle depth has been alarming throughout training camp due to the aforementioned absences, and the addition of Johnson alone can only do so much. There are expectedly slim pickings this time of year, but does that mean the Jaguars should stop looking?
To the Jaguars' credit, it is not like there was a surplus of available defensive tackles in free agency or the draft, especially after the Jaguars opted to pass on Mason Graham for Travis Hunter. That move should not be looked upon negatively considering the sheer star power Hunter has already displayed in camp, but there was a reason Graham was mocked to the Jaguars as often as he was.
