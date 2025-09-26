Jaguars Unveil Final Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report before the Week 4 battle against the San Francisco 49ers.
There were not many surprises for the Jaguars, with players who popped up on the injury report during the week like Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas Jr., Ezra Cleveland, and Patrick Mekari all carrying zero injury designations entering Sunday.
Dyami Brown's Status
The most important name on the list for the Jaguars is starting wide receiver Dyami Brown, who left last week's game vs. the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury and did not return. After missing practice on Wednesday, Brown was limited on Thursday and Friday and seems like he has a solid chance of playing.
The status of Brown has been the must-watch injury of the week considering his place in the starting lineup and the receiver depth and performance issues that popped up when he left last week's game. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said he has not lost faith in his receiver unit, but having Brown in the lineup could make a big difference.
“Yeah, I think it was solid. I think we're trying to take the right steps moving forward. They're doing a ton of extra in the walkthroughs. They're doing a ton of extra post-practice to ultimately go and put ourselves in a position to make those plays on Sunday," Coen siad about the receivers' performances this week.
"It's just building their confidence to go out, and we've all seen these guys make great plays and make the routine ones routine. And then also, man, this is the NFL, we do have to go up and make plays, and the quarterback's got a responsibility, the O-line’s got a responsibility in the pass game, but I've got a lot of confidence in these guys to go out and do it on Sunday.”
“I think we were a little kind of banged up early in the week, and just in terms of soreness, getting some of the soreness out playing two weeks of kind of down-to-the-wire ball in a physical game last Sunday. So, we tried to take care of these guys a little bit throughout the week, but man, they practiced hard again. I mean, they practiced their tail off. It was hot as heck out here, but they practiced hard. We did connect on a few down-the-field throws to some of those guys. That was nice to see, and like we've talked about, it has to occur in practice for it to truly come to life on Sundays. So, excited about the opportunity, have a lot of confidence in these guys to go out and make plays on Sunday.”
