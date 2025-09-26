Jaguar Report

Jaguars Unveil Final Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Showdown

What does the Jacksonville Jaguars' final injury report of Week 4 say about Dyami Brown?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (6) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (6) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report before the Week 4 battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

There were not many surprises for the Jaguars, with players who popped up on the injury report during the week like Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas Jr., Ezra Cleveland, and Patrick Mekari all carrying zero injury designations entering Sunday.

NF
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) for his rushing touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dyami Brown's Status

The most important name on the list for the Jaguars is starting wide receiver Dyami Brown, who left last week's game vs. the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury and did not return. After missing practice on Wednesday, Brown was limited on Thursday and Friday and seems like he has a solid chance of playing.

The status of Brown has been the must-watch injury of the week considering his place in the starting lineup and the receiver depth and performance issues that popped up when he left last week's game. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said he has not lost faith in his receiver unit, but having Brown in the lineup could make a big difference.

“Yeah, I think it was solid. I think we're trying to take the right steps moving forward. They're doing a ton of extra in the walkthroughs. They're doing a ton of extra post-practice to ultimately go and put ourselves in a position to make those plays on Sunday," Coen siad about the receivers' performances this week.

"It's just building their confidence to go out, and we've all seen these guys make great plays and make the routine ones routine. And then also, man, this is the NFL, we do have to go up and make plays, and the quarterback's got a responsibility, the O-line’s got a responsibility in the pass game, but I've got a lot of confidence in these guys to go out and do it on Sunday.”

“I think we were a little kind of banged up early in the week, and just in terms of soreness, getting some of the soreness out playing two weeks of kind of down-to-the-wire ball in a physical game last Sunday. So, we tried to take care of these guys a little bit throughout the week, but man, they practiced hard again. I mean, they practiced their tail off. It was hot as heck out here, but they practiced hard. We did connect on a few down-the-field throws to some of those guys. That was nice to see, and like we've talked about, it has to occur in practice for it to truly come to life on Sundays. So, excited about the opportunity, have a lot of confidence in these guys to go out and make plays on Sunday.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Week 4's Friday injury report.

Comment on our Facebook page to talk about Week 4's Friday injury report WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.