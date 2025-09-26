Add This Jaguars' Fantasy Sleeper Before It's Too Late
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to an encouraging 2-1 start to the 2025 NFL season. Not only have they shown plenty of promising signs in all three games, but they've been able to get two wins despite not nearly hitting their perceived potential yet. That has fans and analysts across the league thrilled at the prospect of what this team could be when it hits its ceiling.
The defense has been particularly impressive, forcing three turnovers in each of its first three games. That's not a typo.
The Jaguars have gotten nine total takeaways to begin the campaign. Aside from a few big plays given up on miscommunications or simply getting bested by top-tier talent like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, this unit has the goods to finish as one of the stoutest defenses in the league this season.
The offense, on the other hand, has left plenty to be desired. They've suffered from inconsistency, turnovers, and preventable mistakes, mostly within the passing game. Still, they've flashed plenty of potential on that side of the ball, too. It might not be long before they find their groove, which could lead to some fantasy risers from the Jaguars.
Brenton Strange won't be on the waiver wire for long
There was a lot of optimism around Brenton Strange's prospects as the new starting tight end in Head Coach Liam Coen's offense. So far, he's been solid for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's currently the team's leader in both catches and receiving yards with 13 receptions for 137 yards.
He's been a source of consistency for an air attack desperately lacking a reliable target, with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. struggling to get going through three games. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke believes that Strange is a must-add in fantasy leagues this season, while also acknowledging that he could fall down the pecking order if the Jaguars' top receivers catch a groove:
"Strange ranks 16th in fantasy points per game (8.9) and sits inside the top 10 among tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards despite not yet scoring a touchdown. With some positive regression, Strange profiles as a borderline top-12 fantasy tight end for the rest of the season.
The main concern is target competition. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter haven’t been heavily involved yet, and their emergence could cut into Strange’s volume.
The Jaguars face the San Francisco 49ers this week — a below-average matchup for tight ends — so Strange may not crack the top 12 in Week 4. Still, he’s a better option than several tight ends drafted as fantasy starters and should be picked up now, even if you’re not starting him this week."
Strange could continue to be an excellent option, even if Thomas Jr. and Hunter Jr. start to provide the impact that the Jaguars were expecting. He could benefit from Jacksonville's passing game improving as a whole, especially as a big target for Trevor Lawrence in the end zone. He's bound to get some touchdowns sooner or later.
Find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to follow along with Brenton Strange's 2025 fantasy campaign.
Please let us know your thoughts on Strange's fantasy potential when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.