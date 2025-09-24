What the Latest Jaguars Injury Report Means for Dyami Brown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 4, and it presented an expected -- but still unwelcome -- update on wide receiver Dyami Brown.
Brown, who left last week's game vs. the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury, was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice in today's injury report. With no update from Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on Brown's status in the short- and long-term, there is no real telling how close or far away Brown is from returning to the field.
Brown's Injury
If Brown can't play this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars will quickly see the depth of their wide receiver room tested. The Jaguars struggled to step up in Brown's place when he left last week's game, with the entire unit seemingly struggling with drops.
Through three games, Brown is tied for second on the team in catches (10), receiving yards (116), and receiving touchdowns (1). He is also the Jaguars' second-best passing target in terms of EPA/target.
If Brown does not play on Sunday, then the next logical step for the wide receiver room is for Parker Washington to step into the starting lineup alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Hunter will remain in his role as the starting slot receiver, while Washington would take over the 'Z' role in the offense that Brown currently plays.
Washington saw an increased role last week after Brown's injury, leading the team with 11 targets. Only four of these turned into receptions, however, as Washington struggled with drops.
“I have not lost any confidence in Parker by any means, stuff happens. It's not obviously something that we're excited about in the moment, but he takes a lot of responsibility and accountability. He works his tail off every single day," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"Like I said, he literally had his best week of practice last week as a Jag since we've been here. So, there's a lot of confidence. The message to him is, dude, like we got to just move forward, man, you're putting some really good stuff on tape, you're practicing, you're doing all the right things, man, those things will come and hopefully that was just a one off."
