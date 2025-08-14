Former Jaguars Captain Retires From NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars saw long-time starter and former captain Brandon Scherff depart this offseason, and it looks like he has officially called the end of his Jaguars tenure the end of his career as well.
Scherff officially ended his NFL career this summer, with the formal announcement coming in a story about Scherff's induction into the Iowa Athletics Hall Of Fame.
"Scherff was the No. 5 overall pick by Washington in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was an All-Pro selection in 2020 and played in five Pro Bowls. He played in Washington from 2015-21, then played for Jacksonville from 2022 through last season," the release read.
“'It’s been something I could never dream of,' says Scherff, who retired from playing this summer. “Sometimes I would tell my wife that she has to pinch me, because I’m playing a kid’s game, and being able to do it as a job is pretty amazing. Now, having kids and being able to see them after games is absolutely wonderful. So I would say it’s a dream come true. And I will be forever grateful to have had that chance.'"
Scherff's Tenure
The Jaguars signed Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million in guarantees in 2022.
Scherff started all 53 possible games -- 51 regular season, two playoffs -- during his three year career with the franchise and was a multi-time captain.
Scherff helped reset the culture in the offensive line room. While the unit had its ups and downs, Scherff was the consistent rock who never wavered.
The Jaguars replaced Scherff this offseason with free agent offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Chuma Edoga, though it still remains to be seen who will be the Week 1 starter at Scherff's old position.
"I think one of the questions you guys asked last week was about the flexibility of the offensive line. I'd probably still look at it like that. We have had some injuries, guys go in and out, even temporary injuries where guys miss a drive, and those have been opportunities for other guys to step up and play different positions," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.
"So, you probably see out there today, we have multiple guys play on different sides, play guard, play tackle, inside, outside, different centers. So, it's great that those guys have the ability to do that, and we have the chance to get that type of work.”
