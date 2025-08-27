What Liam Coen's First Practice Squad Means For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together their first practice squad of the Liam Coen era.
After the initial cut day on Tuesday and then the first waiver wire of the 2025 season on Wednesday, the Jaguars began to come together to put together the pieces of the new regime's first practice squad.
"So many of these guys, like I told them last night, have been a part of creating our edge and who we are as a team. So those decisions aren't easy at all, especially as a young coach doing it for the first time really. Those conversations aren't easy," Coen said last week.
"The decisions aren't easy. But I believe some guys probably helped themselves out tonight in some ways, whether it's for our team or somebody else's team and ultimately you want it help guys continue to further their dreams as well as make our roster as competitive as it can be.
All in all, the Jaguars signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, giving them two more open slots to add to.
Practice Squad
• WR Chandler Brayboy
• OL Jerome Carvin
• LB Branson Combs
• QB Seth Henigan
• TE Patrick Herbert
• RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
• OL Ricky Lee
• CB Keni-H Lovely
• TE Quintin Morris
• DB Jabbar Muhammad
• DL Keivie Rose
• DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
• WR Dorian Singer
• OL Sal Wormley
Immediate Thoughts
There are a few interesting aspects to the Jaguars' practice squad. One aspect is the fact the Jaguars still have two spots open on the practice squad; with only one veteran on the current squad in Quintin Morris, the Jaguars are eligible to add veterans to those final two spots.
The Jaguars were also able to keep several undrafted free agents who stood out during training camp and the preseason. Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who got plenty of snaps in the slot in camp and the preseason, is one of the most well-liked players on the practice squad and could eventually become an active part of the roster down the line.
Most notably not on the list is cornerback De'Antre Prince, the 2025 fifth-rounder who was waived earlier this week and was not claimed.
