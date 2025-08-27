What First Waiver Wire of 2025 Means For Jaguars
The first waiver wire of the 2025 season has come and gone.
After all of the hoopla surrounding the potential of the waiver wire, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a relatively one-sided waiver wire period.
Waiver Wire Results
The Jaguars, who held the No. 5 spot in the waiver wire order, ultimately did not land any players on the day. Ultimately there were 31 players claimed and a number of franchises that landed multiple new players. Several of these new players came from Jacksonville.
The Jaguars had three players claimed by other teams, which means their Jaguars tenures are over and they have joined new 53-man rosters.
Chad Muma
Linebacker Chad Muma, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was claimed by an AFC South rival. Muma will now spend the final year of his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and he will now face the Jaguars twice in 2025.
The Jaguars opted to keep fourth-round rookie linebacker Jack Kiser over Muma, who appeared in 50 games and started seven since he was drafted three years ago. In three seasons, Muma recorded 94 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
With Muma now effectively moving on, the Jaguars have an inside linebacker group that consists of Kiser and veterans Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd and Ventrell Miller.
Young DL
The Jaguars also saw second-year defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson get claimed by the San Francisco 49ers. A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jefferson flashed as a rookie but ultimately fell victim to a numbers game this summer when the Jaguars added veteran defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders during training camp.
Finally, third-year defensive lineman Tyler Lacy -- who got a lot of reps with the No. 1 defense during training camp due to injuries at the position -- was claimed by the Detroit Lions.
Lesson in Play
In all, the Jaguars getting three different players picked up means the Jaguars did have some talent on the roster that was valued by the rest of the NFL. They were no longer fits with a new regime's direction, but this gives important context when it comes to evaluating past draft choices.
