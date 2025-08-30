Jaguars Have Lethal Late-Round Fantasy Stack in 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars could wind up being an extremely important team for the 2025 fantasy football season. With the improvements that they've made on offense, there could be several prominent picks coming out of Duval this year.
Brian Thomas Jr. had a dominant rookie season and has earned his status as one of the top wide receiver targets in drafts for the upcoming campaign. Travis Hunter Jr. was arguably the most talented prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He could be a fantasy star in Year 1, especially in leagues that allow an individual defensive player. Travis Etienne Jr. is hoping to reclaim his reputation as an elite PPR scorer in Head Coach Liam Coen's new offense.
Those three players are all going relatively early in drafts for the upcoming season. Jacksonville also has some intriguing deep sleepers, such as running backs Tank Bigsby and rookie Bhayshul Tuten. They also have a couple of players going in the mid-to-late rounds that could wind up winning their owners their fantasy leagues.
Trevor Lawrence-Brenton Strange stack
In fantasy football, focusing on wide receivers and running backs is usually the way to go. Snagging elite players at those positions is the most surefire way to guarantee an edge over other drafters in the league. But anyone going top-heavy at WR and RB has to ensure that they hit on quarterback and tight end in the later rounds, or else it won't matter who they claimed at the top of the draft.
Trevor Lawrence and Brenton Strange have repeatedly been named as potential sleeper picks for the upcoming season. Anyone who knows football can see the value in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr., but they're not the only members of the Jacksonville Jaguars worth taking this year.
Yahoo Sports' Chet Gresham thinks Lawrence could end up being a steal:
"Hope for Lawrence comes from the addition of Liam Coen as the new head coach in Jacksonville. Coen comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which already bore fruit as Coen helped Baker Mayfield turn into a fantasy stud last season. Lawrence has been similar to Mayfield in his career, as he hasn’t lived up to his hype coming out of college. But this could be a turning point for Lawrence. Add in Travis Hunter to go along with Brian Thomas Jr. at receiver, and the needle is pointing up for TLaw."
Meanwhile, The Athletic's Jake Ciely sees immense value in Brenton Strange:
"Strange is in a similar situation to [Chicago Bears TE Colston] Loveland, as if Travis Hunter hits and Dyami Brown plays the boom/bust third receiver role with lots of three-wide formations, it will be hard for Strange to see enough volume. However, if Brown is the Brown we’ve known (another Van Jefferson), and Hunter struggles with consistency, or even gets hurt, Strange as the second or third option for Trevor Lawrence could bring Evan Engram-like value."
Both Lawrence and Strange should be available towards the end of every fantasy draft. Coming away with both could give owners a two-man stack with a ton of scoring potential, especially relative to their average draft positions.
