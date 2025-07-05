Jaguars Standout Leads Fantasy Options
Back in 1962, a minority owner for the 0-13 Oakland Raiders, Bill Winkenbach, first created the concept of fantasy football to generate any kind of interest in watching his team. It is with much doubt that he ever dreamed that more than 30 million people would be playing his brainchild over 60 years later.
People enjoy it so much even Marvin Lee Aday, known more famously as the singer Meatloaf and for his role in "Fight Club", admitted to once playing in as many as 56 leagues in a single season.
Some diehard football fans abhor the idea of anything rotisserie, except maybe chicken. So,those fans don't typically acknowledge rankings, which are out in full force right about now. But in the case of Jacksonville Jaguars fans, maybe they should. In a recent PFF post, the projected starting tight end in Duval just made their rankings on a list of fantasy options due to break out in 2025.
Brenton Strange is on target to move into the starting role in Jacksonville with Evan Engram gone to the Rockies to play with Denver. Strange, was a 2023 second-round pick of the Jags in 2023 and came from the same Penn State TE room that produced fellow second-rounders Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth, Mike Gesicki of Cincinnati, and now Indianapolis first-rounder Tyler Warren. Right now, it seems like Strange will become just as reknowned as the others this season, and PFF agrees.
"Strange contributed very little as a rookie in Jacksonville but was called upon for a larger role to step up in Evan Engram’s absence for several games in Year 2 of his NFL career. As a result, Strange became a fantasy-relevant waiver-wire target and delivered on that potential with four top-12 finishes across the eight games without Engram in the lineup. Strange’s opportunity grows exponentially, which will have him in play for a breakout fantasy season."
"The Jaguars offense is one likely to look much different than last season with Liam Coen taking over as head coach, Trevor Lawrence healthy for the entire year, Travis Hunter being added to the mix, and Strange now taking over as the team’s TE1. All of these changes can be viewed as positives for the Jaguars' 2025 offensive outlook, and Strange cementing himself as a consistent receiving option in that situation should allow him to easily surpass his career receiving totals."
"For Strange to earn a large enough role to be a consistent fantasy option, he’ll have to build on his success as a starter last season, especially with Lawrence at the helm, to fill the void left by Engram, who was a top-two target on the team over the last two seasons. Strange’s efficiency was on par with Engram's in 2024, finishing right behind Engram’s 1.51 yards per route run (1.49). Strange’s 8.6 PPR points per game across eight games without Engram also came close to matching Engram’s 9.9 across his nine games last season.
"Strange’s best stretch last season came with Lawrence under center from Weeks 2-5, earning the ninth-most fantasy points at the position over that stretch. A full offseason under his belt operating as the team’s top receiving tight end and building a strong rapport with Lawrence should not be overlooked as a big part of his development as he enters Year 3. Considering the lack of depth behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, Strange has a great opportunity to play a fantasy-relevant role in the Jaguars' passing game."
Even though the tight end concept wasn't exactly a staple of Liam Coen's offense in Tampa, Strange has every ability to take advantage of these opportunities and become a star in Duval. He won't be doing it for fantasy owners, but he will give his best for everybody invested in the Jaguars, and for his football legacy. So with that, maybe Meatloaf was right, two out of three ain't bad.
