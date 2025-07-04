Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Receives Praise For Legendary College Career
In the history of college football, there have been amazing contributions by freshmen, but some of them over the years have had time to learn as a redshirted player.
One of the most difficult and impressive feats is when a player comes straight out of high school and starts in the demanding role of QB1. In a recent compilation of the best true freshmen in the past quarter century by Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, a familiar face to Jaguars fans topped the list.
In his list of the 2025 best froshes in NCAA College Football since the new millenium started 25 years ago, Hummer listed some outstanding names such as Brock Bowers of Georgia (2021), Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson (2004), Boston College LB Luke Kuechly (2009) and, most recenly, Ohio State's Jeramiah Smith (2024).
Of the renowned quarterbacks on the register, only four were mentioned. At No. 19 was Sam Howell of North Carolina in 2019. Y2K wasn't a problem for North Carolina State's Phillip Rivers (2000). And Alabama, not Oklahoma, gave us current Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts (2016). But the man that stands alone atop the true freshman mountain, sports a golden mane and arm to match, Clemson Tigers and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Hummer proclaimed of Lawrence's accomplishments, "One of only two true freshman starting quarterbacks to lead their team to a national championship -- Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway being the other in 1985. Lawrence immediately lived up to the recruiting hype."
"He [Lawrence] threw for 3,280 yards and led the ACC with both 30 touchdowns (against just four interceptions) and 8.3 yards per attempt. Lawrence is the only FBS true freshman since 2000 to throw for 3,000-plus yards, 30-plus touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions in his debut season. Did I mention how Lawrence finished his freshman season? He threw for a combined 674 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions in CFP wins over Notre Dame and Alabama."
After a brilliant high school career at Cartersville High in Georgia, where he starred as a freshman as well, the two-time state champion and state record holder was named a five-star recruit and landed at Death Valley in Clemson in 2018. There, the accolades continued, including the National Championship and a runner-up finish for the Heisman Trophy in his final year. Of course, that led him to the Jaguars as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Joining Trevor were former Jaguars teammates LB Myles Jack of UCLA (2013) and Alabama LT Cam Robinson (2014).
It's definitely a great honor for Trevor Lawrence to be named atop such a list with so many prestigious players, but it's probably safe to assume that the Jacksonville QB would rather be on a list like Hurts just landed on, Super bowl MVP.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Lawrence.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE