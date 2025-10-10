Jaguars Must Fill Production of Underrated Loss on Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their best offensive performance of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football's primetime showdown. They were able to pull off the upset by gaining 319 total yards, notching an impressive 55.5 percent third-down conversion rate, and scoring 24 points.
Trevor Lawrence had by far his best showing of the year, throwing for 221 yards and rushing for another 54, totaling three touchdowns to one turnover. He also led the Jaguars on a seven-play, 60-yard game-winning drive, capped off by his epic stumbling run into the end zone to give Jacksonville the lead for good.
But not everything that went down was a positive for the offense. They gave away two turnovers, hit a season-low with the ground game, and, most importantly, lost tight end Brenton Strange to a lower-body injury. The Jaguars placed him on IR, meaning he'll be unavailable to them until at least Week 10. This team could have a difficult time replacing his production.
How the Jaguars can get by without Brenton Strange
Through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Brenton Strange had emerged as one of Trevor Lawrence's most reliable targets for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his first four games of the year, he averaged over 45 receiving yards on nearly five catches per game.
While he flashed his potential as a weapon in the passing game, he was even more impactful as a run blocker. Strange has already compiled a lengthy highlight reel of some truly nasty hits this season. The Jaguars are aware of how rare his skill set is and how hard it'll be to fill in for him. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski recently spoke on how the team will miss Strange's presence:
"I don't know that we're necessarily trying to replace Brenton, because he is a guy who has unique talents and poses unique challenges to defenses. He's got skills in the run game, pass game, screen game. I know Trevor [Lawrence] talked about it, how he adds a lot to our offense, even stuff that might not be seen on the stat page, but I do think what you're trying to do is take advantage of those guys' skills and what they can provide to the offense, and I think that's a wide variety of things."
"Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long, [Quintin] Morris, all of those guys can be valuable in the run game, pass game, lineup in different positions in the backfield, out wide, at the tight end spot, on and off the ball, doing a bunch of different things. So, their skills and those guys just being themselves will be more than enough if we go out there and execute and use them properly.”
