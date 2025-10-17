Jaguar Report

3 Tight Ends the Jaguars Should Target at Trade Deadline

Which tight ends should the Jacksonville Jaguars consider adding before next month's trade deadline?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks next to head coach Liam Coen during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars look like a team to watch ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Jaguars have the picks to make a splash, and their 4-2 record through six weeks offers the perspective of a team that is looking to take advantage of its window now.

So, which veteran targets should the Jaguars consider adding when it comes to the tight end position? We take a look at three below.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While most look to Mark Andrews as the Ravens' tight end with the potential to be moved, it is actually Isaiah Likely who would be the better fit with the Jaguars. Likely is a more versatile piece who can be used all over the formation, and he has a higher upside considering his youth. The downside is that Likely has had injury issues and has only appeared in three games this season, but that could help bring his price down for any interested teams.

Josh Oliver, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 5, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This would certainly bring things full circle for Josh Oliver, who the Jaguars drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Injuries hampered Oliver's first two seasons with the Jaguars and Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke elected to trade him before the 2021 season. Since then, he has become one of the most balanced tight ends in football.

While the Vikings would likely hate to lose Oliver, the 28-year-old has only played 37% of the snaps for the offense (nearly a 20% decrease from last year) and has seen just six targets all season. For the right price, he should be available.

Jeremy Ruckert, New York Jets

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A third-round pick in 2022, Jeremy Ruckert has seen his development and production limited by the chaos that has been the New York Jets and their offense in recent years. With that said, he is still a quality athlete with untapped potential, and he fits the mold of tight end the Jaguars have gone after during the Liam Coen era.

Ruckert might not be an immediate hit, but there is reason to believe he could thrive with a change of scenery and could still make an impact on the depth chart even with Brenton Strange returns.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.