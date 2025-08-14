Jaguars Given Encouraging 2025 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching a crucial season in their franchise history. After a severely disappointing 2024 campaign in which they finished just 4-13, they're looking to embark on a new era this year.
They've tasked new head coach Liam Coen with the responsibility of leading them out of the trenches and back to playoff contention. In order to do so, he'll have to recover quarterback Trevor Lawrence's career trajectory and get him on track to being the franchise QB he was made out to be when the Jaguars took him with the first-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
With Lawrence back healthy, Coen on the sidelines, and second-overall selection Travis Hunter Jr. hoping to make an impact on both sides of the football, Jacksonville could have a much more productive season in 2025. After all, there's practically nowhere to go but up after their disastrous campaign last year.
ESPN picks the Jacksonville Jaguars to go over their projected win total in the 2025 NFL season
The AFC South is open for the taking in 2025, if the Jacksonville Jaguars are up to the task. They're supposed to be farther along in their rebuild than both the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, even if they're projected to have a younger roster on average. Of course, that's entirely dependent on whether Trevor Lawrence can play like a rising fifth-year veteran and prove that last season's performance was an aberration.
ESPN's Liz Loza is confident that Jacksonville will be a better team in 2025. ESPN Bet currently has the Jaguars' projected win total set at 7.5, and Loza predicts they'll clear that line:
"The Jaguars' brass, intent on rebounding from last year's 4-13 record, brought in coach Liam [Coen] and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter second. Opening the season versus Carolina should help ease the Jags into bounce-back mode. Though question marks surround the defense, particularly in the secondary, Jacksonville should benefit from matchups against similarly shallow defenses, such as those of the Raiders and Titans. Interestingly, the Cardiac Jags posted back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 with a healthy Trevor Lawrence at the helm. The path to eight dubs is there."
The Jaguars are set to benefit from a softer schedule due to their abysmal finish in 2024. Similar to the 2022 season, when they won seven of their last eight games to make a playoff push, they'll end their campaign against a slew of weaker opponents.
Their last seven games this year are against the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Colts, and Titans. That's a very manageable end to the schedule where the Jags will hope to find several wins.
