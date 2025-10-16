Jaguars Film Review: Analyzing Trevor Lawrence's Performance vs. Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars are traveling to London this weekend, looking to rebound from a tough loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks as they face the Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars are one of the most mistake-prone offenses in the NFL, with a league-leading penalty unit, drops, and missed assignments overall.
However, as I analyzed the All-22 coaches' film, the one player that I thought had the best day of anyone on the Jaguars offense was none other than their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. I took a closer look at all 50 of his dropbacks and found six passes that caught my attention as a signal-caller who is evidently getting more comfortable in head coach Liam Coen's system.
Let's dive into the tape, shall we?
Lawrence on the attack
Of course, mistakes from Lawrence were made, but the throws he made throughout Sunday's matchup against a great Seahawks defense were something to admire. What I am doing here is addressing some of the miscues while also acknowledging the highlights of a quality performance.
Let's begin here with a 2nd & 11 from the Jaguars 28 with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
The Jaguars come out in 11 personnel in a 3x1 against the Seahawks Cover 2 coffeehouse pressure. The field side offers a go, post, and delayed release with Brian Thomas Jr. running a corner on the backside.
The post from Hunter does a great job drawing the safety to free Dyami Brown for a big play. Left guard Ezra Cleveland makes a great play to wash out the blitzer, but Lawrence overshoots his man as he slides to his left just a bit early.
The Jaguars once again attack the Seahawks in this coverage. It is 3rd & 16 from near midfield as Seattle is again in Cover 2 with a press-man look. Lawrence looks off the single-high tilt defender as Thomas runs a go into the void of deep half and flat shells. This pass is a tad late, but Thomas can corral the pass for a pick-up of 19 yards.
One of my favorite plays from quarterbacks is how they fit, layer, or place passes against the voids of Cover 2. Seattle ran this coverage several times, as you will see in the coming clips, but I also think it shows Lawrence playing with more freedom as a passer, something we haven't seen from him since the second half of 2022 to the first half of the next season.
I want to attend the second-quarter play here from Lawrence: once again, the Seahawks are in Cover 2, but the Jaguars have a motion from Hunter across the formation off of play action with Brown running a corner and Thomas running the deep out to the far side of the field. Lawrence does an incredible job of stepping up and letting the ball fly to hit the void in coverage to Thomas. This is an amazing throw that very few quarterbacks can make.
Here is where I love seeing quarterbacks attack the hot target, the wide receiver who is likely to get the ball quickly in a pressure or blitz situation. I feel Lawrence does this as well as any quarterback in the league when allowed to utilize his high football intelligence.
Seattle sends a blitz on third down with Murphy and Williams dropping into coverage to cover the flat and hook/curl, respectively. Parker Washington is considered the HOT defender against overhang defender Ty Okada.
LeQuint Allen once again shows off his incredible pass protection prowess while Washington eats cushion quickly with a great break at the top of the route. Lawrence senses the free rusher and gets a quick drop before firing a heater on the comeback.
This is where my frustration comes in, and I know some fans will get defensive of this, as I have witnessed lately. On the next throw, the Jaguars run a dagger concept to the far side of the field off play action with the Seahawks playing Cover 3 match. Lawrence throws with excellent poise off his hitch after Uchenna Nwosu beats Walker Little cleanly off the edge.
It is a great pass from Lawrence, but the issue here is Thomas slips out of his break and slows down before the ball arrives, despite getting a hand on it to have it fall incomplete.
It remains mind-boggling that Thomas continues to slow on these plays, especially with defenders in the vicinity. This is the NFL, and the tale of the job of playing football is that if you are a wide receiver running across the middle of the field, you’ll likely get hit. Is Thomas scared of contact? That is not something you want from your No. 1 wide receiver, and it must improve.
The mistakes continued for Thomas, despite a great throw from Lawrence.
The Jaguars go 3x1 as Thomas shifts to the perimeter from the No. 3 slot inside. Brown has the deep crosser in an attempt to draw the Cover 3 single-high defender. Thomas attacks the middle of the field with a 10-yard dig.
Watch from the end-zone angle as Lawrence holds the second-level defenders and then layers this pass to where only Thomas can catch it…but he doesn’t and has a costly drop on third down.
Lawrence played a strong game, maybe his best yet. He rarely put the ball in harm's way and was able to make the necessary throws to overcome his skill players and the offensive line’s mistakes. While his EPA per dropback, CYOE, and other advanced analytics declined from the last couple of weeks, Lawrence’s tape showcased a quarterback who has begun to feel comfortable in Coen’s system.
The former No. 1 draft selection in 2021 made all of the throws you want your franchise quarterback to make: layered passes across the MOF, accurate tosses against pressure with poise, timing, and anticipation with hot defenders or targets, and eye discipline to hold defenders in place to create voids or spaces. I saw all of this against the Seahawks, though he was far from perfect.
There were some instances of sliding in the pocket too early or late, or not finding his checkdown option as quickly as you’d like. However, it was hard to do things correctly with the sacks and amount of pressure the Seahawks brought, especially when they struggled with communication and handling defensive tackle, edge rusher stunt/twist games.
The biggest key here is that Lawrence’s stock arrow is still pointed up, and that should excite Jaguars fans in the coming weeks. He faces a tough matchup this upcoming weekend in London against a great Los Angeles Rams pass rusher and defensive back, Quentin Lake, who has played at a high level this season.
