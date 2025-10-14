Liam Coen Provides Update on Key Jaguars Rookie
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten solid early returns on their rookie class to this point, but one rookie who has yet to see much playing time is offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
Milum, the first of the Jaguars' two third-round picks in April, was selected as a potential starter at left guard. He was having a solid training camp, too, until a knee injury around the time of the second preseason game sidelined him for several weeks.
Milum was inactive for each of the Jaguars' first five games, but he was officially made active for the first time in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He played just two snaps -- both on special teams -- but it was at least a step forward for the talented lineman from West Virginia.
Coen Updates Milum's Progress
So, can more be expected from Milum now that he is finally healthy? Jaguars head coach Liam Coen fielded exactly that question this week as he reviewed the Seahawks loss and the upcoming London trip to play the Los Angeles Rams.
“Yeah, Wyatt has gotten better in terms of more comfort level over the last probably week or so getting on the show team. I think we'll be able to get him some more reps this week and see what that looks like. Obviously, still have to see if Hainsey [OL Robert Hainsey] is going to be able to go inside there, which obviously dictates a little bit more and see where Wyatt fits in best if it’s helping us at guard or tackle," Coen said.
"I do think that we can get him going a little bit this week during the week of practice, not just on the show team, get him some quality reps with the unit and see how he can help us going into this weekend. But it was a bummer when he got banged up because he was playing at a high level and he was doing some really good things. We’ve got to get him going again, which I do think is kind of this week.”
In short, it does not seem like Milum is going to be entering the starting line up anytime soon, but his practice reps should increase. There very well could be a point this season when the Jaguars need him to step in.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Milum.
Please let us know your thoughts on Milum when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.