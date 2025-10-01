How Jaguars Plan on Using Brian Thomas Jr. Moving Forward
After a 3-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have built a lot of momentum going into Week 5's Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. They've also garnered a ton of optimism that they can be even better, as this team has already found a lot of success despite some of its key players struggling to produce at an elite level.
Most of the potential the Jaguars still have to grow into lies within the passing game. They've been able to climb to the top of the AFC South standings despite Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. struggling to find their rhythm this year. The hope is that this offense will reach another level once quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wide receivers start clicking the way many expected they would under new head coach Liam Coen.
On the bright side, BTJ started to turn things around against the San Francisco 49ers in his team's road upset. He still didn't have the most explosive day statistically, finishing with 56 total yards on six touches, but did show some encouraging signs of progress. Can he continue to ascend and take the Jaguars' offense up another tier?
Don't expect much change in Brian Thomas Jr.'s usage
Versus the San Francisco 49ers, Brian Thomas Jr. caught five of his seven targets for 49 yards and added a designed run for another gain of seven. While that's not an otherworldly showing by any means, it was a step forward from what he showed in his first three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.
Most encouraging was the fact that he didn't have any drops. He should have had six receptions on seven targets, but couldn't get both feet down on one, although he did maintain full control of the ball. Part of his improvement in Week 4 may have been a change in his usage, as the Jaguars tried to get him the ball more on the outside, where he's shown the most comfort in his career. Head Coach Liam Coen said that it wasn't a purposeful strategy, but rather a reaction to the Niners' game plan:
"Yeah, it was more just that was something that they were showing to give on tape was some of those intermediate outbreakers, the five-yard out, the 10-yard out, the comeback, we didn't get him on the vertical. That has obviously been frustrating, but very pleased with BT’s play yesterday. He was very good on the sidelines communicating what he was seeing, letting us know, ‘Hey, I got the out, keep throwing it, it's there,’ and made some big catches for us. He's playing faster and just looked more confident just overall. So, really good one for us to continue to build on."
Even if it may not have been a schematic shift to maximize his abilities, that game can still be a confidence builder that could get him rolling. Ultimately, Thomas Jr. is simply too talented to be limited to a deep-ball threat or someone who can only be used outside the numbers. There will be some growing pains, but finding his rhythm in Coen's full system will only be best for his career and for the team.
