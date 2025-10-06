Fantasy Predictions for Jaguars MNF Showdown with Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of optimism that they could produce quite a few fantasy stars. With Head Coach Liam Coen taking over the offense, there were reasons to believe that he could coax some elite production out of this team's deep cache of weapons.
Brian Thomas Jr. just had a revelatory rookie year at wide receiver, catching a bulk of his passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones. What could he do with a full season running routes for Trevor Lawrence, who's flirted with being a top-12 fantasy QB in the past?
Could Coen maximize Travis Etienne Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and turn them into fantasy machines? So far, only ETN has emerged as a consistent option in this Jaguars offense. Can they change that in Week 5's Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs?
Is an offensive breakout coming for the Jaguars?
1. Trevor Lawrence will have his best fantasy day
Trevor Lawrence has had an extremely frustrating season this year, especially for his fantasy owners. While he's led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 3-1 record to begin the campaign, he's yet to have a strong statistical showing. That could change against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team might need him to turn it up to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and company.
That could lead Lawrence to have his best fantasy showing of the season in Monday Night Football. It's not a very high bar to clear. His highest-scoring game of the year was in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, but also gave away two interceptions, finishing with 21.2 points.
2. Brian Thomas Jr. will show up
Brian Thomas Jr. has been trending up after an extremely rough start to the season. He had his most catches in Week 4 with five receptions on seven targets for 49 yards. His hands looked much softer versus the San Francisco 49ers than in games past.
If T-Law is going to have a big day, he'll need someone to make plays for him downfield. This could be BTJ's week, with a favorable matchup against a middle-of-the-pack Chiefs secondary. I'm expecting him to have his second double-digit PPR game versus Kansas City, and the Jaguars will need it to be well over 10.
3. Travis Etienne Jr. keeps churning
Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and he knows full well that the Jaguars have led with their rushing attack this season. The Chiefs will likely be keyed in on stopping the run in Jacksonville.
Still, Travis Etienne Jr. has consistently defied the odds this year and stacked up four double-digit scoring games in a row. Between his steady usage in Liam Coen's offense, his ability to impact the game as a receiver, and his nose for the end zone, there's no reason he won't do it again against the Chiefs.
