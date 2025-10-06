Jaguar Report

Fantasy Predictions for Jaguars MNF Showdown with Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a frustrating fantasy team in the 2025 NFL season. What can they offer in Monday Night Football against the Chiefs?

Andy Quach

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of optimism that they could produce quite a few fantasy stars. With Head Coach Liam Coen taking over the offense, there were reasons to believe that he could coax some elite production out of this team's deep cache of weapons.

Brian Thomas Jr. just had a revelatory rookie year at wide receiver, catching a bulk of his passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones. What could he do with a full season running routes for Trevor Lawrence, who's flirted with being a top-12 fantasy QB in the past?

Could Coen maximize Travis Etienne Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and turn them into fantasy machines? So far, only ETN has emerged as a consistent option in this Jaguars offense. Can they change that in Week 5's Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Is an offensive breakout coming for the Jaguars?

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Trevor Lawrence
1. Trevor Lawrence will have his best fantasy day

Trevor Lawrence has had an extremely frustrating season this year, especially for his fantasy owners. While he's led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 3-1 record to begin the campaign, he's yet to have a strong statistical showing. That could change against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team might need him to turn it up to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and company.

That could lead Lawrence to have his best fantasy showing of the season in Monday Night Football. It's not a very high bar to clear. His highest-scoring game of the year was in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, but also gave away two interceptions, finishing with 21.2 points.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Brian Thomas Jr., Hunter Long
2. Brian Thomas Jr. will show up

Brian Thomas Jr. has been trending up after an extremely rough start to the season. He had his most catches in Week 4 with five receptions on seven targets for 49 yards. His hands looked much softer versus the San Francisco 49ers than in games past.

If T-Law is going to have a big day, he'll need someone to make plays for him downfield. This could be BTJ's week, with a favorable matchup against a middle-of-the-pack Chiefs secondary. I'm expecting him to have his second double-digit PPR game versus Kansas City, and the Jaguars will need it to be well over 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Travis Etienne Jr.
3. Travis Etienne Jr. keeps churning

Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and he knows full well that the Jaguars have led with their rushing attack this season. The Chiefs will likely be keyed in on stopping the run in Jacksonville.

Still, Travis Etienne Jr. has consistently defied the odds this year and stacked up four double-digit scoring games in a row. Between his steady usage in Liam Coen's offense, his ability to impact the game as a receiver, and his nose for the end zone, there's no reason he won't do it again against the Chiefs.

