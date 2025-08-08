Liam Coen Keeping High Standard For Jaguars' Offense
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already shown what he expects from his new offense.
A young and energetic coach, Coen should never be mistaken for not being detailed, focused and, most importantly, demanding of his staff and players.
That is what led to Coen challenging his team after their worst offensive practice of training camp earlier this week.
Offensive Refocus
Tuesday was a clunky day for the Jaguars' offense in really all facets. Drops, protection issues, whatever you want to call it -- the unit struggled, and looked nothing like the explosive offense Coen and the Jaguars have imagined.
That is why Wednesday and Thursday were so key for the Jaguars. After their worst day under Coen, the new head coach made things abundantly clear on how things needed to change moving forward.
“I don’t know if I’d say that, but I did challenge them in the team meeting pretty specifically. Not every play is going to be perfect, not every play is going to be open, we can’t say that we’re just going to dial up every play to be open for us to have success," Coen said.
"Somebody’s got to make a play. How many opportunities have we had to make one-on-ones and haven’t made them? We’re not just going to go and make them on Sundays. So, kind of challenged those guys to step up a little and have more production in terms of guys just going out and playing the game, man. It’s like it’s your backyard."
The NFL is a difficult sport. Scoring touchdowns, picking up third-downs, short-yardage conversions ... none of it comes easy.
And that is why Coen keeps his standards high. To have success, it is non-negotiable.
"Everybody runs the same plays. Everybody in the NFL runs the same exact plays. It’s just who’s going to do it better? Who’s going to go make plays? When we call a zone-beater and it’s man, who’s going to go make a play when we get a one-on-one opportunity? So, I was pleased with their response. I was definitely pleased with their response yesterday and then started off pretty good today, and as we got younger, it got a little uglier.”
