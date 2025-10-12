Game Balls From Jaguars' Setback vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
This was not the easiest one to hand out. The offensive line gave up seven sacks, the Jaguars rushed for just 59 yards, and it was hard to find a member of the offense who did not make a critical mistake at one point or another during the contest.
That leads us to go to Brian Thomas Jr., who caught 8-of-10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He would have had another 54 yards and another touchdown if not for an offsides penalty on Travis Hunter, and Thomas was the clear best weapon on the day despite his third-down drop during the second-half.
Defense: Foyesade Oluokun
This was a tough one, even though it is not as if the Jaguars' defense had its worst game of the season. They had a better effort than the week before against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it did feel like there was a real lack of plays being made. They had zero turnovers for the first time this season, recorded just one sack, and ultimately did not pressure Sam Darnold nearly enough.
With that said, it feels fair to say Foyesade Oluokun was the most impactful defender on the day. Oluokun recorded nine tackles, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in one of his most productive outings of the season.
Special Teams: Logan Cooke
Punter Logan Cooke has had better games -- he had a 26-yard punt and also had a touchback when punting from the Jaguars' own 40 -- but he also had more positives than the rest of the special teams unit. Cooke pinned the Seahawks at their own 13 and 7 on two other punts, though, and did not have the lows of Cam Little. Rayuan Lane did make a great tackle on punt coveage early in the game, but he also drew a flag late in the game.
