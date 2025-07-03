Jaguars Major All-Time Mark Will Be Set in 2025
In the 30 years of the Jacksonville Jaguars, most franchise records were set by the originals or players who arrived very early on, especially if those players stayed a while.
One of those major records is expected to go down in 2025 by a current "Son of Duval" who plays the game with a ferocity that echoes the glory of the ghosts of the team's youth.
The player who set the mark that's days are numbered is a Jaguars legend, Tony Brackens. While not on that '95 roster of football-playing founders in Jacksonville, the Texas Longhorn arrived in Northern Florida a year later after being selected near the top of the second round at Pick No. 33 in 1996.
Tony immediately became a defensive stalwart on a team that came within one game of playing in the Super Bowl after losing to the New England Patriots on the road in the AFC Championship Game. That season, Brackens placed fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the 1999 Pro Bowl and set the record in his fifth NFL season.
After eight seasons with the team, the lifelong Jaguar retired as the all-time leader at getting to opposing quarterbacks with 55. Now in the 31st year of the franchise, seventh-year standout Josh Hines-Allen is on the precipice of becoming the undisputed king of the sack in Duval. The former Kentucky Wildcat arrived in 2019 as the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was drafted seventh overall in that year's selection process.
The rookie burst on the scene in dynamic fashion with 10.5 sacks, placing fourth in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning an invitation to his first of two Pro Bowls. After an injury-plagued 2020, Hines-Allen found footing with 14.5 sacks over his third and fourth campaigns and then took it up a few levels in 2023 with 17.5 sacks. Despite that monstrous season, he was inexplicably left out of the top ten for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Last season, the 27-year old was still effective, but only achieved eight sacks. The record could conceivably be tied as early as Week 1, but it's not out of the realm of possibility to get three that first game in Carolina.
Besides Josh Hines-Allen, two other Jaguars are poised to move up in the top ten in 2025. Dawuane Smoot returns to the team after a year in Buffalo. Smoot has twice posted six-sack seasons in his career and sits at No.10 with 23.5 total. if he matches his career high, the eight-year vet would jump to No. 6, surpassing Paul Spicer and Kevin Hardy who are tied at No. 7 with 28.5 and John Henderson, the current No. 6 at 29 in total.
No. 9 Travon Walker, who has 20.5 sacks in the past two years and 24.5 in four, could go even higher than Smoot by emulating his career-best achieved last season. 10.5 sacks would vault the No. 1 overall selection in 2022 past Spicer, Hardy, Henderson, No. 5 Calais Campbell (31.5) and Joel Smeenge with 35 at No. 4. Not out of the question is Yannick Ngakoue's 37.5, but that would take a 14-sack year from Travon.
With these guys attacking quarterbacks alongside Josh-Hines Allen, it could be the return of Sacksonville in the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on the sack record.
Please let us know your thoughts on the sack record when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE