Jaguars Mailbag: Wrapping Up OTAs
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on OTAs and minicamp.
Q: What positions have slid under the radar during OTAs and should we pay more attention to once pads are on? OT/OL comes to mind specifically.
A: To me, it is really, really hard to evaluate OL, DL and running backs during OTAs. You can get senses of where things stand based on how the reps are split up, but that is about it. Wait until camp for these ones.
Q: What do you think the plan is at safety? There’s two bet core STers, two draft pick rookies, a vet FA signing, a guy who was signed to be the nickel by the last GM, and a third-year guy who showed promise as a rookie (A. Johnson)
A: I think Eric Murray and Darnell Savage start, Caleb Ransaw and Andrew Wingard take snaps here or there, and Antonio Johnson has to fight for a spot on the roster. With them adding three safeties, it could be hard to crack the 53.
Q: What’s your takeaway from the additional signings that seemed to be aimed at edge/pass rush depth (from Ogbah to Smoot and Gardeck)?
A: I think the Jaguars are finally taking their defensive depth seriously, which they have not done since 2022.
Q: Should we be worried with the news from a couple of weeks ago about Shane Waldron/Caleb Williams?
A: Shane Waldron is the passing game coordinator (not the play-caller or even play-caller adjacent) and has been a good coach at other spots. My take is no.
Q: Tank Bigsby Looking Good?
A: It is really hard to judge running backs at this time of the year, but he doesn't look bad. He looks impressive.
Q: If Trevor has a so-so season this year, would you get rid of him?
A: No I would not.
Q: If the jags were to trade draft assets for a free player before the trade deadline in-season, what position(s) make the most sense?
A: Defensive tackle? Offensive tackle maybe? I think this team will always be ready to make a big move, but I am not sure I would look to predict one right now.
Q: Feels like everyone is predicting Armstead to have a bounce back year due to moving back inside. Didn't he eventually play some snaps last year inside? Was he any good? Or is it possible there is no tread left on the tires like Darby?
A: He had over a 10% pressure rate at DT last year. While he didn't really move back, he was a lot more productive insider than he was outside. I think there is still something there.
Q: In 2026, what do you think will be the position group on the team that sees the biggest overhaul?
A: Linebacker is one to watch. Chad Muma and Devin Lloyd are in contract years and Ventrell Miller will be next year. Defensive tackle is another one with multiple notable veterans in the group, meaning the Jaguars could go younger.
Q: With Arik Armstead playing out of position, the weight gain of the entire team, the communication issues in the back end, and the scheme itself, have you ever witnessed more mismanagement of a defense before from last year? What are your expectations for this D this year? Do you see top 15?
A: I have only covered this franchise, but I did think there were some odd things about how the Jaguars deployed and built their defense in 2021, but last year certainly takes the cake. I think with sound coaching, this unit can get to top-17 range this year. We will see what the coaching is like.
Q: How has Jalen McLeod looked and is he now battling Cole and the UDFAs for the 5th edge spot?
A: He has actually been with the linebackers. I think he will compete for snaps as a SAM linebacker, and he certainly looks like he has the size and explosiveness to do so.
Q: How concerned should we be about the OL at this point? The team seems bullish on their signings but other reports have critisized the moves are largely overpays for backups. Help me believe.
A: In my opinion, we just have not seen the group as a unit yet so until it struggles, there is little reason in dooming it. I think Mekari is a strong signing, though I understand the trepidation around signing Hainsey after he was benched in Tampa. With that said, the unit's progress will be directly tied to the scheme and coaching, which we just haven't seen play out yet.
