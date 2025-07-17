All Nine Jaguars Draft Picks Inked After Jack Kiser Signing
The Jacksonville Jaguars will go into their 2025 Training Camp next Week at the Miller Electric Center without the drama of having an unsigned draft pick. As reported today by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team's final player to sign his name on the dotted line is Jack Kiser, completing the set of players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft at nine players from WR/CB Travis Hunter to RB LeQuint Allen.
Kiser, a linebacker out of Notre Dame, was the Jaguars' second selection of Round 4, behind RB Bhaysul Tuten from Virginia Tech.
In his college career in South Bend, the 24-year-old Kiser stands in at 6'2" and 231 pounds with a reputation as a fierce hitter while only missing 4% of his tackles over the past three seasons in South Bend, leading the way with a team-best 55 solo tackles and 90 tackles in his 16 starts.
The 2024 Fighting Irish Team Captain and Notre Dame Man of the Year, Kiser, also had six forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two touchdowns in his six seasons in South Bend, and set the Notre Dame record for the most games played in program history at 70 games.
At the end of OTAs earlier this offseason, Jaguars Linebackers Coach Tem Lukabu assessed what Kiser brings to Jacksonville.
"Jack Kiser, first and foremost, is super high-level intelligence, a problem solver, a good communicator," he said. "And by the way, he was able to still get people down on the ground and, you know, and be athletic and be a high-quality football player. So that combination is not a given."
"He also did it on a championship team. So, you know what he was able to do during his time there was impressive, and I think it translated to what we do in our league," Lukabu said.
For the General Manager James Gladstone to have all members of his initial draft class under contract is impressive, as only five other teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings, have all of their rookies under contract heading into camp.
This low number is due to the unprecedented decision of second-rounders across the league not signing their deals. As of Noon on Thursday, only four players have been selected in Round 2: San Francisco 49ers DT Alfred Collins, Chicago Bears DT Shemar Turner, Cleveland Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, and Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins have signed.
The Jaguars, just like the Steelers, 49ers, Falcons, Giants, and Vikings, all benefited by trading away their second-rounders in this year's draft.
With all of their rookie pieces now ready to be put on the chessboard, Head Coach Liam Coen doesn't have to deal with those distractions as he prepares his squad for his first training camp at the helm.
