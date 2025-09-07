Jaguars' Travis Hunter Sports New Look Before NFL Debut
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter will make his official NFL debut vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and he will do it with a bit of a different look.
Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the reigning Heisman Trophy-winner, entered game day with a fresh haircut before he takes center stage in what is set to be an exciting rookie season.
Hunter's Debut
Hunter, who missed the final two weeks of the preseason and training camp, was not on the injury report once this week and is a full-go for his NFL debut.
Hunter has practiced at both cornerback and wide receiver over the course of his Jaguars career thus far, and this is set to continue in Week of the 2025 season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunter will play the expected role the Jaguars have set him up for all offseason and training camp: majoring in wide receiver and minoring in cornerback.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning for Travis Hunter to be an "every-down wide receiver and situational corner" in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, league sources told ESPN on Saturday," Schefter said.
"Although Hunter is expected to play more wide receiver than cornerback Sunday, it doesn't mean that arrangement will hold in Week 2 or further into the season, according to sources. The Jaguars plan to mix up Hunter's usage throughout the course of the season, sources said, but they believe there will be some weeks when the rookie can and will be deployed as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback."
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his staff have long had a plan in place for Hunter, and today they will finally unleash it.
“No, honestly, I think the staff has done a really nice job of taking on some of the load in ways and Jay Kaiser, my assistant, has done a phenomenal job with the coordinators of maybe getting some thoughts together first," Coen said earlier this week.
"Then coming to me with some ideas and then letting me kind of say, okay, I'd like to be able to do this, this and this and so they've done a great job of kind of keeping that off my plate in terms of, obviously, I'm making the final decision, but some ideas of maybe how we want to use this time and some creative different ideas that allow me to continue to do my job at a high level, hopefully. But it's been fun, honestly, it really has been, it's been fun. It's going to be cool to see it on Sunday.”
