Jaguars Reveal Week 1 Inactives vs. Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers, and there is one big name involved.
Inactives
The following players will not play vs. the Carolina Panthers:
- CB Montaric Brown (ankle)
- OL Wyatt Milum (knee)
- OL Cole Van Lanen (shoulder)
- DE BJ Green II
- DE Danny Striggow
- DL Maason Smith
The biggest name on the list is second-year defensive lineman Maason Smith, who missed most of training camp with a calf injury. Smith returned for the final preseason game and has been healthy since, but it appears he is fifth in the pecking order at defensive tackle behind Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Austin Johnson, and Khalen Saunders.
Smith inactive
With Smith not set to play for the Jaguars in Week 1, this means the Jaguars will officially carry all four running backs into gameday -- something head coach Liam Coen expressed some doubt about before in the past, but more recently seemed more open to recently.
“Yeah, you can. I mean they have to contribute on [special] teams. That’s the big part of it is, the special teams availability and dependability and those things. Then obviously what’s the role," Coen said.
"Does that mean we’re going to rotate four backs getting carries? I can’t say that but you can if they’re productive on teams and help us in those areas and then also have a role within the offense so that’s the kind of challenge we’re working through right now is getting through some of that stuff but it’s definitely doable, it’s just is that the best thing for the team.”
Smith was inactive for several games last season, and this certainly does not seem like an ideal start to the season for the second-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
As for Green and Striggow, the two undrafted free agent rookies are No. 5 and No. 6 on the defensive end depth chart behind Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Dawuane Smoot, and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Milum and Van Lanen are injured, and the Jaguars called up Ricky Lee from the practice squad to serve as their eighth offensive lineman.
