Deion Sanders Wants Former Jaguars QB on His Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Colorado Buffaloes have plenty of ties entering 2025 thanks to the drafting of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
But could there be another connection between the two sides once the 2025 season kicks off?
It appears there is at least a chance, with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders openly pushing for former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich to join his staff.
“Our coaching staff, this is without Byron Leftwich, which I’m praying that he does the right thing, and Mike Zimmer, we have 160 years of NFL experience,” Sanders said at Big 12 media day according to Pro Football Talk. “With those two added, that’s 204 years of NFL experience. And I want those years.”
If Leftwich joins Sanders' staff, it will be his first job in coaching since his final year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2022.
Before then, Leftwich was in the running to become the Jaguars' head coach as the replacement for Urban Meyer. The job eventually went to Doug Pederson instead, but Leftwich received multiple interviews for the role.
“I was willing and ready to take that (Jaguars) job,” Leftwich said in an interview with The Athletic in January.
“That’s where I played, and I was very interested in trying to help that situation — all hands on deck — really trying to help that situation, because I know that city, I know the fan base and I thought that they had really good players down there that you can win football games with."
Rumors swirled about Leftwich being the Jaguars' choice for head coach at the time, but they were merely just that in the end: rumors.
"The stories started out of nowhere. I thought I was in a good spot, didn’t even talk to anybody. I understand this business, and I’m wise enough to know not to talk about what you’re going through when you’re going through it,” Leftwich told The Athletic.
“I never turned down that job because they never offered it. There were a lot of stories out there and I never spoke on it, but I never turned it down.”
With Leftwich out of the coaching game for the few years since, he could now make his comeback with Hunter's old head coach.
