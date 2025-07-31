Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence Day 7 Update

Jaguar Report

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls out a play during drills during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their seventh day of training camp on Thursday, and we were there to see each snap.

One of the top storylines of each day of camp is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and will provide daily updates on his progress.

So, what did we see from Lawrence on Day 7?

Deep Ball Success

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36) runs a route as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) look this way after an NFL training camp seventh session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is one area Lawrence has shined in camp, it has been his deep ball -- at least in recent days. Lawrence was so-so in the short area of the field on Thursday, but he seemed to become more accurate with the deeper the depth of his passes on Day 7.

Lawrence found Dyami Brown and Parker Washington both deep on Thursday, with the veteran receivers not having to make any adjustments on the ball. Each receiver did their part to get open, but Lawrence hit them right on the money each time. That has not always been the case with him in past training camps.

Lawrence will likely see a good amount of open targets deep thanks to the likes of Brown, Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr, so it is a positive sign to see him take advantage of his targets when he has them open the way they were today.

Still Working On Chemistry With BTJ

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) throws the ball during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is one thing that has been missing to start training camp, it has been a reliable connection between Lawrence and his No. 1 receiver. The two just not have connected for as many plays as one would expect through seven practices; sometimes due to misses from Lawrence, and sometimes due to Thomas not coming down with the play.

With that said, this is a similar trend to what we saw in last year's camp and the two eventually found their rhythm. Plus, it isn't like they played a 17-game season together -- Lawrence missed a good bit of time.

“Like you said, we’re still continuing to grow our relationship. Just coming out here each and every day continuously putting in that work and trying to be the best that we can be, taking a step forward each and every day to get better," Thomas said.

