Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence Day 7 Update
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their seventh day of training camp on Thursday, and we were there to see each snap.
One of the top storylines of each day of camp is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and will provide daily updates on his progress.
So, what did we see from Lawrence on Day 7?
Deep Ball Success
If there is one area Lawrence has shined in camp, it has been his deep ball -- at least in recent days. Lawrence was so-so in the short area of the field on Thursday, but he seemed to become more accurate with the deeper the depth of his passes on Day 7.
Lawrence found Dyami Brown and Parker Washington both deep on Thursday, with the veteran receivers not having to make any adjustments on the ball. Each receiver did their part to get open, but Lawrence hit them right on the money each time. That has not always been the case with him in past training camps.
Lawrence will likely see a good amount of open targets deep thanks to the likes of Brown, Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr, so it is a positive sign to see him take advantage of his targets when he has them open the way they were today.
Still Working On Chemistry With BTJ
If there is one thing that has been missing to start training camp, it has been a reliable connection between Lawrence and his No. 1 receiver. The two just not have connected for as many plays as one would expect through seven practices; sometimes due to misses from Lawrence, and sometimes due to Thomas not coming down with the play.
With that said, this is a similar trend to what we saw in last year's camp and the two eventually found their rhythm. Plus, it isn't like they played a 17-game season together -- Lawrence missed a good bit of time.
“Like you said, we’re still continuing to grow our relationship. Just coming out here each and every day continuously putting in that work and trying to be the best that we can be, taking a step forward each and every day to get better," Thomas said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Trevor Lawrence through seven days and more.
Please let us know your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence through seven days and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE