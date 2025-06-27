Progress Update on Jaguars' Caleb Ransaw
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has plenty of young pieces on his first roster. Players who, while new the NFL, could easily help shape his entire tenure.
One of those players is rookie safety Caleb Ransaw, who became the second pick of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone era in April when he was selected in the third-round.
Ransaw doesn't get the attention and fanfare of fellow rookie defensive back Travis Hunter, but he doesn't need to. A tireless worker who has drawn a lot of praise from the Jaguars' coaching staff since the night he was drafted, it is clear there is a place for the rookie safety.
Jaguars defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins spoke at the end of OTAs and detailed what he has seen from Ransaw so far, and why he was drawn to the Tulane defensive back during the draft process.
"I mean, when you turn on the tape, you can see him playing -- we saw him playing a lot in nickel, but you saw the movement skills. You saw the ball skills," Perkins said.
"He was a really good tackler, and then just it was, I think it was at whatever the bowl game was, where he did get some safety reps, and you saw him, he was able to function. So you felt good that he'd be able to make that transition, and he'd be able to function And he's done a tremendous job since he's been here."
The Jaguars have a deep safety room with plenty of talent up and down the roster, but Ransaw's blend of size, toughness, and speed makes him one of the most intriguing players on the roster.
So far, Ransaw has done nothing but stand out to the staff for the way he goes about his work. And while it remains to be seen when he will be given the full reins of the safety spot, it is clear the Jaguars see it in his near future.
Ransaw has the traits to help stabilize a position the Jaguars have needed help at for years now. And when he gets his chance, expect him to do that and then some.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Caleb Ransaw!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.