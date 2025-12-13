Liam Coen Outlines Imperative Balance He's Finding as Head Coach

Liam Coen has been nothing short of excellent as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his first year at the helm and his first go at the position in the NFL, he's transformed a team that went 3-14 last season into the current leader of the AFC South.

He's currently in the midst of preparing his players to complete their playoff push. Then he'll be tasked with getting this team set for a Cinderella postseason run.

With the way the Jaguars are playing this season, it's easy to forget that Coen is a rookie head coach. As impressive as he's been already, he's just getting started. When Jacksonville hired him, it wasn't just for this year. In fact, the franchise likely expected this to be a gap season for a mini-rebuild. There's no telling what heights the Jaguars can reach as Coen continues to mold this team in his vision, as he grows more seasoned and savvy himself.



Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hugs Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (hc) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen on stubbornness as a head coach



There's a certain personality required to be a successful head coach in the NFL. One has to be confident enough to instill bravado into their players. To believe that there's nothing they and their team can't accomplish. To have the guts to be bold and aggressive. At the same time, coaches have to learn when to adapt and abandon a game plan that just isn't working. Liam Coen spoke on how stubbornness can be detrimental to a head coach:



"I've been stubborn many a time, and you do typically look back at some of those decisions, whether you mention it as a play caller, a situation, a personnel grouping, a personnel decision on game day, whatever it is. And usually when you kind of go totally against the grain or you're being so stubborn that you kind of know in the moment that it may not be right, but you're trying to, whether it's a value, whether it's something that you value as a play caller or as a system or as a coach, you have to make those decisions."



No one gives Liam Coen any props the guy is doing a great job pic.twitter.com/4MidSIUMYh — Film Watchers (@Filmwatchers1) December 8, 2025

"And I think when you are able to get other people's opinions as well to make some of your decisions, I do believe that that's important. Because when you're left to your own devices and your own thoughts, and you don't listen to anybody else or you're not able to take some hard truths, I think that that's kind of where stubbornness can come into play. But yeah, it's definitely a constant battle that you're fighting as a coach for sure.”

