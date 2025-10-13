Jaguars, Liam Coen Not Giving Up on This Disappointing Player
The story of the game for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their brutal Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was backbreaking mistakes. In their first defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, there were plenty of those as well, but they were also dragged down by missed opportunities and some questionable officiating.
The Jaguars can't blame the refs in this one, as they fell to the Seahawks 20-12 all on their own. They had 10 penalties for 76 yards, but none of them were questionable calls like Travis Hunter Jr.'s defensive pass interference on a pass breakup on fourth down that gave the Bengals new life on their ultimate game-winning drive.
Against Seattle, Hunter Jr. lined up offside on a play that would have been a 54-yard touchdown for Brian Thomas Jr., but was rightfully called back. However, he was hardly the only Jaguars player who will be featured in the film room for the wrong reasons.
Cam Little has been disappointing
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, there was a lot of hype around the Jacksonville Jaguars, including for kicker Cam Little. He had a very encouraging rookie campaign, going 27-of-29 on field goals for a sterling 93.1 percent conversion rate. Then, in the preseason, he knocked down a 70-yard boot that would have made league history had it occurred in the regular season.
Not only has he not been able to repeat the feat in these first six weeks, but he's also been uncharacteristically inaccurate. He's already surpassed his misses from last year with three, including a wayward 50-yarder against the Seattle Seahawks in this last game. He also whiffed on an extra point for the first time in his NFL career this week. But Head Coach Liam Coen isn't giving up on his young kicker:
"No. I mean, look, I think the extra point, I don't know exactly quite what happened on that. The field goal, we didn't help him. We took a sack on the prior play that knocked it back about, I think, eight or nine yards. Look, he knows he's got to make kicks, and he's as hard on himself as anybody. I still have a lot of trust and confidence in Cam. I think we've just got to go make some of these kicks in real-life games."
Hopefully, Little will redeem himself soon. The Jaguars and Coach Coen know that his big leg can be a weapon for them. He'll have to prove that it can translate in the regular season, though.
