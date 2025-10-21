Analyzing the Jaguars' Cam Little Decision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen made a key decision with second-year kicker Cam Little on Monday, announcing they will not be bringing in compeititon for Little after recent struggles and a missed kick vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
We discuss the Little situation and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
To view today's episode, watch below.
"Yeah, you feel for the guy in terms of wanting to put him in a position to be successful. I thought about that decision a little bit, because it was 21-0 at that point. You just kind of wanted to get some points on the board to see a little positivity when you looked up at the scoreboard, and we ended up missing it. I just got to go talk to him before I comment on it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the Jaguars' 35-7 loss to the Rams.
Coen then commented again on Little on Monday.
“No. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Cam [K Cam Little] still. I do. I just talked to Cam [K Cam Little], he was in here today. He's not going anywhere and we're not going to do anything with it. He's going to get away from this thing for a few days and go reset. The good, the bad, the ugly, whatever it is, we're starting fresh when we get back in here. We have to. Got a lot of confidence in the guy, I do. He's very talented.
And look, when you walk him out there, obviously a guy that was struggling a little, and you'd love for the first attempt in the game to maybe be like a 30-yarder or something. Just, alright, whew, here we go, I'm good. Well, he strolls out there in a 21-0 game where you're struggling to find points. You want to just see points on the board for morale, and you walk him out there for a 50-yarder in Wembley [Stadium] in a game that not much is going right. So, it's hard to sit there and say, man we've lost—he knows he's got to make these kicks. It's not excuses, he takes so much accountability and so he's going to kick his way out of this thing, and he is going to make some big kicks for us this year.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Little situation.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Little situation when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.