Titans Strengths and Weaknesses the Jaguars Will Encounter in '25
As the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for the 2025 NFL regular season, they are honing their roster in hopes of a rebound season and a return to the list of favorites in the division and the AFC as a whole. To accomplish that, every week counts in a schedule of formidable foes, and the Jags will be on their toes as early as Week 1 as Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and company welcome the Carolina Panthers to EverBank Stadium.
In ESPN's "Ranking 2025 NFL Rosters: Best Projected Starting Lineups The Ttans were ranked at a lowly No. 26.
Biggest Strength: The Titans' biggest strength for Music City Football is inside, in the defensive trenches, where Jeffrey Simmons looms
The Titans are very staunch against the run, and that starts up front. However, Jeffrey Simmons, going into his seventh season, is a menace as a dangerous and ferocious pass rusher, as well.
"Jeffery Simmons is one of the league's best, and his 26.5 sacks over the past four seasons ranks sixth among interior linemen. It appears Tennessee found a gem on Day 2 of last year's draft, as T'Vondre Sweat was terrific as a rookie, posting PFF's 13th-highest grade among 89 qualified DTs. Veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day is returning and will help fill out the terrific trio. -- Clay"
Biggest Weakness: While the interior of the defensive line is thriving, the rest of the front seven is barely surviving
Having two of your leaders in snap count depart in the offseason greatly limits a team that only won three contests last season. Besides a mainstay in Arden Key, others will desperately need to step up, or the lack of depth could be crippling to the cause in Nashville.
"Edge Harold Landry III (second among Titans defenders in snaps last season) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (fourth) were among Tennessee's notable offseason departures. That leaves Arden Key (career-high 6.5 sacks last season) as the team's top edge, with a host of newcomers, Dre'Mont Jones, Lorenzo Carter, and second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo, competing for a prominent workload."
"Linebacker Cody Barton is on his fourth team in four years, but he has registered 100-plus tackles in each of the past three seasons. Though Barton could solidify things, no other LB on the roster played more than 140 snaps last season." -- Clay
Because of the obvious ray of hope for Brian Callahan's Titans, the selection of CB Cam Ward, and the IDL, there are some forecasting the Titans to be a surprise team over Liam Coen's Jaguars in the AFC South. The Jags, in turn, must take advantage of the holes and prey on the weaknesses in Tennesse to ensure that doesn't happen.
