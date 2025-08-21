How Robert Hainsey Is Impacting Jaguars' Offense
Free agent signing can either be one of the best things to happen for an NFL team or the worst. The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of signings become great (Calais Campbell) or wrong (Carlos Hyde). This offseason, the Jaguars spent money to bolster their offensive line, which could go one way or another.
However, the signs are showing that head coach Liam Coen has one of his key signees from this offseason has become a great help to his offense as Week 1 quickly approaches.
Robert Hainsey proving to be a key piece of the offensive line
Jaguars center Robert Hainsey was signed in free agency on a three-year deal that made him the centerpiece of the offensive front, figuratively speaking. Coming from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hainsey played in Coen's offense, which gives him a significant advantage.
Hainsey is one of the 10 best centers in the NFL. Having a piece like that gives the Jaguars a key player on their offensive line who can put his teammates in the right position to make the blocks needed. For Coen, his center has been a big help up front this summer.
“I would definitely say so," Coen said. "I think if you look at our demeanor as a group has risen, in my opinion, in terms of the physicality, the nature in which they have a sense of urgency play in and play out."
Coen explained that the level of uptick with the offensive line group has gone up. It is a great sign for a group that has had its ups and downs this summer, particularly with issues in run blocking, penalties, and more. Coen also called Hainsey's understanding of the system a 'huge' reason for helping the rest of the unit, along with tight ends and quarterbacks on the roster, to better understand what is asked in the system.
"You can definitely see a little bit of a level of uptick out of that group. His familiarity with the system is huge, not just for those guys up front, but the tight ends and the quarterback," Coen explained. "From a leadership standpoint, I think if you asked any of these guys out here, he'd be one of the guys that they name as a leader on our offense.”
Jacksonville will need to lean on Hainsey as they continue to work through the warts of a slower progression period to start the regular season, no matter the record, due to a shorter preseason and planning across the board to best approach the matter. By the end of the year, Hainsey could be Jacksonville's best signing in some time.
