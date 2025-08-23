Jaguars Already Preparing for Week 1 Panthers Challenge
Preparing too early for a game in advance is never a bad thing. In fact, it is quite commonplace across the NFL with pro scouts getting closer looks at future opponents throughout the fall. The Jacksonville Jaguars could be doing the same with their Week 1 opposition, the Carolina Panthers.
When it comes to preparation for game week, teams are mostly focused on the week ahead. The Jaguars this weekend are playing against the Miami Dolphins down the I-95, with their attention on the final preseason game of the summer.
However, I became intrigued with head coach Liam Coen, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and their comments about the Dolphins' defense from joint practice, the way they spoke about their unit. The way they discussed that defense sounds similar to the one the Panthers run a couple of states north.
Jaguars are already getting prepared
Looking through the quotes from Thursday's post-practice press conference, the way Coen and Lawrence spoke about the Dolphins' defense made me think back to what type of defenses are best at disguising their coverages through alignments and safety placement. Several teams came to mind, including Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Panthers.
"They do a nice job with man alignments and playing zone and zone alignments and playing man," Coen discussed. "So, you can displace the tight end or the running back and they’ll...actually we call it mask coverage, where they’re showing you one thing and on the snap of the ball, it changes."
Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had been showcasing a creative defense this summer, which could help mask the deficiencies the unit has in the secondary outside of Minkah Fitzpatrick. It's what Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero tried, to no avail, last season and the year before that. However, his unit has seen new additions that could strengthen it into a more complicated unit this year.
Lawrence had discussed the preparation aspect of learning how to counteract a fast-paced defense like Miami, which in the same breath could be seen as preparation for another team coming into town in a couple of weeks. The franchise quarterback mentioned getting the ball out quickly, increasing tempo with his receivers, and more.
"They could do new stuff, that's why I said having to play and then react, sometimes you get in some bad situations because you might of sent the protection one way, they bring the pressure the other way," Lawrence said. "Then what do you do from there? As a quarterback with the ball, but also guys running their routes, how do they run their routes, speed them up, all those things and we had some great looks that didn't all go our way, but that we'll learn from.”
Compared to past seasons, the Panthers' defense has improved up front and added a new playmaking safety on the backend with Tre'Von Moehrig. This could allow for unique rotations and alignments that the Jaguars' offense could be facing. Evero does similar actions to Weaver from a multiple 3-4 defense with simulated pressures, disguises from Cover 3 alignments, and well-timed blitzes to have passers off-balanced.
The way Coen and Lawrence spoke about Weaver's defense can be situated in a similar vein when discussing the Panthers defense in a couple of weeks. Preperation, while they may not think of it as such, is already underway for Week 1, providing a potential big matchup to start the regular season campaign.
