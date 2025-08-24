Jaguars' Liam Coen Weighs in on Winless Preseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason is over following a 14-6 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, finishing 0-3 this summer ahead of the commencement of the regular season. It was the first preseason for head coach Liam Coen, who was a hot hire during the offseason in an effort to right the sinking ship from the previous regime.
Finishing winless in any type of season is not a good feeling. However, the Jaguars may feel good about the progress they made throughout, including on Saturday night, when they held the Dolphins to 14 points. Coen weighed in on his first preseason as head coach following the game.
Coen sees room for improvement ahead of Carolina
The Week 1 season opener against the Carolina Panthers, the team Jacksonville entered the NFL with 31 years ago, is quickly approaching. Tough decisions will also be made during the next 24-72 hours as Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and their respective staffs cut the roster down from 90 players to the game-day 53-man group.
With his first three preseason games in the books, Coen was asked how he was feeling following the preseason's conclusion. He believes with no doubt that they must continue to get better and not waste a second in doing so, understanding the pressure that has been placed on the franchise and his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
"Yeah, we still got to continue to get better, there is no doubt. We cannot waste a single moment, second, minute, practice, walk-through, meeting– cannot be wasted," Coen said. "We need to improve
from now until Carolina, there needs to be continued improvement."
Miami's joint practice session earlier in the week offered the Jaguars a chance to begin early preparations for their matchup against the Panthers. Despite the miscues and the need for obvious improvement in key areas, Coen acknowledges he is proud of his team and the way they've competed, along with their physicality.
"But I am proud of this team and the way they compete," Coen said. "The physicality in which they play with, I think we can...if we can start there and have that as a standard, that continues to show up every time we compete, I'll live with that.
"We got to obviously execute better in certain situational moments, and have some guys make some plays in some moments, but I am pleased with where we are from that standpoint."
The regular season is only a couple of weeks away, so make sure you are following on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest breaking news updates, stories, and columns on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.